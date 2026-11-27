NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27: Vaishnavi Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer with a track record of over 25 years, today announced the launch of Vaishnavi Life in Mysuru, a 45+ acre premium plotted development in RT Nagar. The project offers 598 plots ranging from 1200 to 4,000 sq. ft., priced from Rs. 81 Lakh, and is registered with K-RERA under [PRM/KA/RERA/1268/378/PR/301026/009056].

It is the Vaishnavi's second-largest plotted development after Vaishnavi AT-One Life in North Bengaluru.

Located on Mysuru's western growth corridor near the Outer Ring Road, the project is well connected to the city's leading schools, hospitals and employment hubs. Planned around community living, it offers fully developed infrastructure and utilities, extensive green spaces, signature amenities and a 25,000 sq. ft. multi-level clubhouse.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Darshan Govindaraju, Executive Director, Vaishnavi Group, said, "Mysuru combines heritage, a growing technology economy and a quality of life that larger cities find hard to match. We are seeing strong interest from buyers in Bengaluru and across Karnataka who want land they can build on at their own pace, whether as a primary residence, a second home or a long-term holding. Vaishnavi Life in Mysuru offers exactly that, backed by the planning discipline and delivery record Vaishnavi Group has built over 25 years."

Known as the cultural capital of Karnataka, Mysuru has also emerged as one of the state's leading technology centres outside Bengaluru. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has brought the city within about 90 minutes of Bengaluru, strengthening its appeal for both end users and investors. Plotted developments are gaining momentum across the state: according to the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, 32 of the 98 real estate projects approved in the first quarter of 2026 were plotted developments, compared with 17 in the same quarter of 2025.

The project's masterplan has been developed with RSP Design Consultants (architecture and landscape), TRC Engineering (structural), AUM Technologies (services) and Clear Water Dynamics (hydrology).

About Vaishnavi Group

Founded in 1998 by Mr. C N Govindaraju, Vaishnavi Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer with over 20 million sq. ft. of residential, commercial and retail developments delivered. Vaishnavi Group has earned an enviable reputation for ahead-of-time project execution and delivery while at the same time, offering quality and sustainable real estate solutions

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