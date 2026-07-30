ValleyNXT Management LLP and iHub Anubhuti Sign Strategic MoU to Accelerate Innovation and Enterprise Creation through Bharat Breakthrough Fund - I

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: ValleyNXT Management LLP, Investment Manager of Bharat Breakthrough Fund - I, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHub Anubhuti, the Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT Delhi established under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), to strengthen India's innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup ecosystem.

The collaboration establishes a long-term strategic framework to support technology-driven startups by combining iHub Anubhuti's strengths in research, innovation, talent development, and incubation with ValleyNXT's structured acceleration platform, investment capabilities, market access, and venture-building expertise.

The partnership aims to create a seamless pathway from research and incubation to commercialization and venture growth, enabling startups to scale through mentorship, acceleration, strategic partnerships, and access to investment opportunities under Bharat Breakthrough Fund - I.

Under the MoU, iHub Anubhuti and ValleyNXT will collaborate to:

* Promote innovation, entrepreneurship, research translation, and technology commercialization.

* Implement a structured 9-month startup acceleration program at the iHub Anubhuti premises at IIIT Delhi to support high-potential startups through mentorship, business development, market access, strategic partnerships, and investor readiness.

* Collaborate on startup acceleration, mentorship, and capacity-building initiatives.

* Facilitate knowledge exchange through workshops, bootcamps, seminars, hackathons, demo days, and ecosystem events.

* Enable mentorship and advisory support from industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and academic leaders.

* Foster collaboration among academia, industry, investors, corporates, government agencies, and other ecosystem stakeholders.

* Support startups in strengthening their business, technology, market access, and investment readiness.

* Encourage research-driven innovation and facilitate the translation of promising technologies into scalable ventures.

* Explore joint programs, strategic initiatives, and collaborative opportunities to strengthen the startup and innovation ecosystem.

Through the collaboration, eligible startups will gain access to ValleyNXT's proprietary MIB Framework (Mentorship, Investment, Business Connects), a structured nine-month acceleration program, curated mentor and investor networks, corporate partnerships, and international immersion opportunities in Singapore, London, and Silicon Valley.

Dr. Nikhil Agarwal, Designated Partner, ValleyNXT Management LLP, said: "India's next wave of innovation will be driven by startups that can translate breakthrough research into globally scalable solutions. Through this collaboration with iHub Anubhuti and Bharat Breakthrough Fund - I, we are committed to building a robust innovation ecosystem that empowers founders with the right mentorship, strategic partnerships, market access, and patient capital to accelerate their growth and create lasting impact."

Mr. Rajeev Goel, Interim CEO, iHub Anubhuti, said: "iHub Anubhuti is committed to advancing research, innovation, and entrepreneurship under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems. Our partnership with ValleyNXT creates new opportunities for students, researchers, faculty, and startups to access mentorship, industry engagement, capital, and commercialization pathways that will accelerate the journey from laboratory to market."

The collaboration is expected to contribute to the advancement of India's innovation ecosystem by supporting startup creation, mobilizing private capital, accelerating technology commercialization, strengthening entrepreneurship education, and generating employment through high-growth ventures.

By integrating academic excellence with venture capital, structured acceleration, and ecosystem partnerships, iHub Anubhuti and ValleyNXT aim to build a robust innovation pipeline that nurtures entrepreneurs from ideation to scale while contributing to India's vision of becoming a global hub for technology-led innovation.

For more information, visit: www.valleynxtventures.com

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