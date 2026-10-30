Vardaan Emerges as a Promising Nature-Based Alternative to DAP, Enhancing Soil Health

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: As farmers across India prepare for the rabi season, fertiliser management remains a key consideration in crop productivity, soil health and cultivation costs. Amid growing attention to nutrient-use efficiency and sustainable agriculture, Vardaan, developed by The Art of Living Sri Sri Naisargik, a 100% organic bio-fertiliser, is emerging as a biological alternative to conventional fertiliser practices.

Phosphate supports root development, energy transfer, and plant growth. However, soil interactions can make much of the applied Phosphate unavailable, limiting nutrient uptake despite fertiliser application.

The challenge highlights the importance of improving Phosphate availability while supporting the natural biological processes that sustain soil fertility.

Vardaan: A Biological Approach to Phosphate Nutrition

With its focus on Phosphate solubilisation, beneficial microorganisms and essential nutrients, Sri Sri Naisargik's Vardaan represents a nature-based option for farmers seeking to explore alternatives to conventional DAP-centred fertiliser practices while prioritising soil health and sustainable productivity.

Vardaan is a phosphate-rich organic manure produced using cold-pressed technology designed to preserve beneficial microbial activity. Its formulation contains 14 microbial consortia that support Phosphate solubilisation, helping convert certain forms of otherwise unavailable Phosphate into forms that plants can absorb.

Unlike conventional fertilisers that primarily supply nutrients directly, biological inputs such as Vardaan work by supporting the processes through which nutrients become available to plants. This approach offers farmers another option to consider as they seek to balance crop requirements with soil restoration.

Addressing Farm Economics Through Nutrient Efficiency

Fertiliser efficiency plays a vital role in farm economics, as rising cultivation costs and the need to sustain crop productivity make effective nutrient management increasingly important. When applied Phosphate becomes unavailable to crops, its nutritional benefits may be limited. Improving nutrient availability and supporting soil biological activity can help enhance nutrient-use efficiency.

Vardaan is designed for application during soil preparation or early crop growth to support root establishment and plant development. It can be incorporated into farming practices across cereals, pulses and horticultural crops, following crop-specific recommendations. As an organic biological input, Vardaan may form part of an integrated nutrient management strategy. Its use as an alternative to DAP should consider soil-test results, crop nutrient requirements, Phosphate availability, and agronomic guidance to ensure adequate crop nutrition.

Strengthening Soil Health for Sustainable Agriculture

Healthy soil is a living ecosystem where microorganisms, organic matter, minerals, water and plant roots work together to support nutrient cycling and crop growth. Intensive cultivation and declining soil organic carbon can disrupt these processes, highlighting the importance of maintaining soil health.

Vardaan promotes a nature-based approach that emphasises nutrient availability, beneficial microbial activity and soil vitality alongside crop nutrition. This product forms part of The Art of Living - Sri Sri Naisargik's broader commitment to soil restoration and sustainable agriculture.

Towards a More Balanced Approach to Crop Nutrition

As India enters another rabi season, farmers will continue to evaluate fertiliser choices based on crop performance, input costs and soil conditions. Biological inputs such as Vardaan offer an additional approach to consider within a balanced crop nutrition programme.

The long-term objective is to combine adequate crop nutrition with practices that support soil vitality, improve nutrient-use efficiency and strengthen agricultural resilience. Rather than viewing soil fertility solely through the quantity of nutrients added, a more comprehensive approach recognises the role of soil biology in making those nutrients available.

About The Art of Living - Sri Sri Naisargik

As a flagship initiative of The Art of Living, Sri Sri Naisargik is an innovation-led enterprise developing sustainable, nature-based and technology-enabled solutions for environmental protection, resource recovery, rural development and climate resilience. Its portfolio addresses land, water, air and odour pollution mitigation, along with solid waste management through practical solutions that combine innovation with measurable environmental, economic and social impact.

Web: srisrinaisargik.com

Email: executiveoffice@projects.artofliving.org

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