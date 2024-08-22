Varun Hiremath, CEO of Fair Deal Wealth Advisors Brings Financial Literacy to the Community

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Varun Hiremath, the visionary behind Fair Deal Advisors, recently hosted an online seminar titled "Mastering Your Money: Financial Literacy for Everyone," focused on simplifying finance for a diverse audience. The event drew a remarkable turnout, with participants from various age groups eager to enhance their financial literacy. The seminar was designed to demystify financial concepts, making them accessible to all. Varun Hiremath emphasized the importance of empowering individuals from different backgrounds to manage their finances confidently. He started the session by covering the basics and spending considerable time on the fundamental concept of budgeting. "If you want financial freedom, you must know where your money goes," Hiremath advised, offering practical tips on creating and sticking to a budget. He stressed the importance of distinguishing between needs and wants, a seemingly small but crucial habit that leads to better financial management.

The seminar then delved into the significance of savings and investing. Hiremath explained how compound interest can transform small savings into substantial wealth over time. He encouraged participants to start simple, suggesting mutual funds as a beginner-friendly option. "The key is starting early and staying consistent," he emphasized.

Addressing financial pitfalls, Hiremath candidly discussed the reality of debt, labeling it as a necessary evil. He clarified the difference between 'good' debts, like home loans, and 'bad' debts, such as high-interest credit cards. With his characteristic down-to-earth approach, he offered practical strategies for managing and reducing debt.

A standout feature of the seminar was its high level of interaction. Hiremath encouraged participants to ask questions and share personal experiences, creating a more personalized and engaging learning experience. He also highlighted the importance of financial education for children, urging parents to start conversations about money early.

The session concluded with a lively Q & A, where Hiremath addressed topics ranging from retirement planning to inflation. Participants left not only enlightened but empowered to take control of their financial futures. "Financial literacy is not just about making money; it's about securing your future and that of your loved ones," Hiremath said in his closing remarks.

Testimonials of a few Participants:

Anjali Mehra, 32, Homemaker: "Varun's seminar was a game-changer for me. I've always struggled with budgeting, but his tips made it seem so simple. I feel more confident about managing my household finances now."

Ravi Shah, 45, IT Professional: "The session on savings and investing was particularly insightful. I had never considered mutual funds before, but now I feel ready to take that step. The seminar was both informative and inspiring."

Priya Menon, 28, Teacher: "I appreciated the interactive nature of the seminar. It wasn't just about listening to advice; Varun made it easy to ask questions and relate the concepts to my own life. I'm excited to start teaching my students about money management too."

Varun Hiremath graduated in Business Management from USF Muma College of Business in 2015. He has previously served as a research analyst at Girik Capital and as a banking analyst at ET Now. In 2023, he founded Fair Deal Wealth Advisors, a mutual fund and PMS distribution company. Hiremath is passionate about equity research and investing.

