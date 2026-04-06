VAZANEH by Prbhjiit Maniktala Debuts at Bombay Times Fashion Week with an Emotion-Driven Couture Narrative

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 6: As conversations around Indian couture continue to evolve toward emotion-led storytelling, craftsmanship, and deeply personal narratives, a fresh voice has emerged on the runway. With its debut showcase at Bombay Times Fashion Week, VAZANEH by Prbhjiit Maniktala introduced a distinctive couture perspective that blends emotional storytelling with refined craftsmanship.

The brand approaches couture as an intimate expression of emotion, where storytelling, identity, and design come together. Rooted in translating intangible human experiences into garments, VAZANEH reflects a new wave of designers redefining contemporary Indian couture through thoughtful design and narrative-driven collections.

A Poetic Couture Debut

VAZANEH's debut collection explored love as a transformative force, moving beyond romance to represent a deeper journey of vulnerability, awakening, and personal growth. Each garment symbolized a stage of emotional evolution, capturing how profound human connections reshape identity and self-expression.

At the heart of the presentation was a striking showstopper look: a crystal-embellished lehenga paired with a dramatic trailing cape. Designed in hues of black, pink, gold, ivory, and violet, the ensemble featured intricate floral, scroll, and arabesque motifs, evoking blossoms scattered across a twilight sky.

The showcase concluded with Farhana Bodi walking as the showstopper, embodying the collection's essence of strength and elegance. Adding to the glamour of the evening, actress Jacqueline Fernandez attended the showcase as Guest of Honour, whose presence elevated the event and brought additional attention to the brand's debut.

Craftsmanship and Design Language

The collection highlighted meticulous craftsmanship through hand-painted details, delicate crystal and stone embellishments, and layered floral embroideries. Luxurious fabrics such as Habutai silk, Italian tulle, French Chantilly lace, lame, and silk satin were carefully selected to create a balance between structure, texture, and dimension.

VAZANEH's silhouettes lean toward sculptural and architectural forms, featuring sculpted bodices, corsetry, fish-cut lehengas with capes, exaggerated sleeves, and sharply defined shapes. The designs combine precision tailoring with layered construction, creating a couture narrative, that feels both powerful and emotionally expressive.

Sharing insight into the inspiration behind the collection, designer Prbhjiit Maniktala said, "Love is one of the most transformative experiences we go through as human beings. It reveals parts of us we didn't know existed and changes us in ways we can't always explain. This collection expresses that journey of vulnerability, discovery, and the quiet strength that follows."

About the Founder

Prbhjiit Maniktala is a fashion entrepreneur and creative director known for building brands with clarity and a strong design identity. In 2025, she founded VAZANEH, a couture label shaped by her philosophy of quiet strength, architectural silhouettes, and modern Indian elegance.

Actively involved in every aspect of the brand from textile development and fittings to styling and overall narrative she works closely with Indian artisans to maintain exceptional craftsmanship and quality. In a short span of time, Maniktala has positioned VAZANEH as a promising new voice in the luxury couture space, blending creative vision with thoughtful brand building.

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