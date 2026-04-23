VC Circle by iQue Launches in Bengaluru - An Invite-Only Network for High-Conviction Startup Investing

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 22: In a significant move for India's evolving startup ecosystem, VC Circle by iQue has officially launched in Bengaluru, positioning itself as an invite-only investment network designed for high-conviction startup investing.

The platform is being built with an envisioned investment capacity of USD 100-150 million, aimed at supporting high-potential startups through structured, deal-by-deal participation.

The initiative is led by ecosystem builder Shafi Shoukath, founder of iQue Ventures, who has been actively working toward building infrastructure-led growth models for startups in India.

The launch of VC Circle by iQue marks a shift in how investors and founders interact, moving away from open, unfiltered deal environments toward a more curated, trust-driven investment approach.

A New Approach to Startup Investing

Unlike traditional investor networks or open pitching platforms, VC Circle by iQue is built around a simple principle: quality over quantity.

It is not designed for mass participation. Instead, it brings together a carefully selected group of investors, venture capitalists, and founders who share a common intent and conviction.

The platform focuses on enabling meaningful deal-making by ensuring that only investment-ready startups are presented to its members. This reduces noise and enables investors to focus on opportunities that truly matter.

At its core, VC Circle by iQue aims to create a structured environment where conversations lead to capital, and capital leads to long-term value creation.

Built Inside India's First Integrated Startup Hub

One of the defining aspects of VC Circle by iQue is its deep integration with Startup Park, an initiative by iQue Ventures.

Startup Park is recognized as India's first startup-dedicated infrastructure hub, bringing together founders, investors, and enablers under one roof.

The 1,50,000+ sq ft ecosystem goes beyond co-working, offering pitch studios, research facilities, and investor lounges that enable real-time collaboration and deal execution.

By embedding VC Circle within this environment, investors are no longer external participants. They become part of a live, ongoing startup pipeline.

From Access to Alignment

The idea behind VC Circle by iQue is not just access to deals, but access to the right deals.

In today's ecosystem, both founders and investors often struggle with mismatches -- founders pitch to the wrong audience, and investors sift through excessive, unfiltered opportunities.

VC Circle addresses this challenge through a curated approach that emphasizes alignment over volume.

Investors participate on a deal-by-deal basis, allowing them to maintain control and clarity over their investments. At the same time, collaborative evaluation ensures that decisions are backed by collective insight rather than isolated judgment.

This model fosters stronger conviction and increases the likelihood of meaningful outcomes.

Strategic Collaboration

To further strengthen its investment framework, VC Circle by iQue is supported by Swift Seed Ventures as its strategic partner, bringing in strategic insights, evaluation frameworks, and ecosystem expertise to enhance decision-making across the network.

Strengthening Bengaluru's Position as a Global Hub

The launch of VC Circle by iQue further reinforces Bengaluru's position as India's leading startup capital.

With initiatives like Startup Park already bringing together infrastructure, capital, and talent in one place, the addition of a structured investment network adds a critical missing layer to the ecosystem.

A Vision for the Future

Speaking about the launch, Shafi Shoukath emphasized the need for building systems rather than just networks.

The vision behind VC Circle by iQue is to create a long-term, sustainable investment environment where trust, structure, and collaboration define the ecosystem.

The Road Ahead

As VC Circle by iQue begins its journey, the focus remains clear to redefine how startup investments are sourced, evaluated, and executed.

With its strong foundation in infrastructure, curated deal flow, aligned stakeholders, and an anticipated USD 100-150 million investment capacity, the platform is positioned to play a meaningful role in shaping the next phase of India's startup growth story.

In a landscape often driven by noise and speed, VC Circle by iQue is building something different, a space where thoughtful conversations lead to impactful investments.

Contact Details:

Website: www.iquevccircle.com

Email: Admin@iquevccircle.com

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