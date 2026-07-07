VDO.AI Continues Longstanding Partnership with SarkariResult.com to Deliver Seamless Video Monetisation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: As digital publishers increasingly seek to grow advertising revenue without compromising site performance, VDO.AI, a global advertising technology innovator, has extended its longstanding partnership with SarkariResult.com, one of India's most visited education and government jobs portals. For more than four years, SarkariResult.com has relied on VDO.AI's Native Video Player to monetise its website through seamlessly integrated video experiences designed to complement the user journey.

Serving millions of users searching for government job notifications, examination results, admit cards and admission updates, SarkariResult.com operates in an environment where speed, accessibility and uninterrupted navigation directly influence user retention. VDO.AI's Native Video Player enables contextually embedded video experiences that preserve the website's performance while creating high-quality monetisation opportunities for advertisers and the publisher alike.

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI, said, "Digital publishing has entered an era where user attention is the most valuable asset. Monetisation strategies that compete with the content experience ultimately become unsustainable. Our focus has been to help publishers generate greater value from every engaged user through contextual, high-performing video experiences that respect how audiences consume content. Our continued collaboration with SarkariResult.com reflects this philosophy and reinforces that revenue growth and user experience can move in the same direction."

Mukul Gupta, Founder/Partner, SarkariResult.com added, "When millions of candidates flock to our site simultaneously for critical career updates, platform stability and speed are our top priorities. VDO.AI has been an invaluable partner in helping us monetise responsibly. Their native video solutions align with our interface rather than competing with it, allowing us to build a sustainable, future-proof revenue strategy without compromising the trust of our users."

As AI continues to redefine the digital publishing landscape, VDO.AI remains focused on building solutions for the challenges publishers will face tomorrow, not just today. Its growing portfolio of innovations, including the MaxView, VDO Shots, Interactive Video and AI-powered Rich Media formats, reflects the company's continued commitment to helping publishers maximise monetisation, strengthen audience engagement and build resilient revenue models for the AI era. Its continued partnership with SarkariResult.com reflects the company's vision to build future-ready publisher ecosystems.

About VDO.AI:

VDO.AI is a global advertising technology company empowering brands and publishers to leverage the potential of video content across Web, Mobile and CTV. Utilising AI-driven targeting, data-led insights and proprietary ad formats, VDO.AI offers a comprehensive programmatic ecosystem designed to deliver ads that perform at scale. Recognised for its technological innovation, VDO.AI won the CII AI Awards 2025 for 'Best AI Solution Showcase' for its proprietary technology stack. Trusted by 2,000+ publishers and 10,000+ brands, the platform serves over 20 billion video impressions monthly. The company's campaigns and innovations have also received several industry honours, including the E4M Automotive Marketing Awards 2026 and Financial Express AICONIC Awards 2026 for the BMW campaign, Agency Reporter Front Benchers 2026 for Haldiram's and three prestigious wins, including the Financial Express MarTech Awards 2025, e4m Play Streaming Media Awards 2025 and the Connected TV Asia Awards 2025 for the Hyundai EV campaign. VDO.AI has also been recognised with Excellence in Technology & Innovation at Adgully Leaders 2.0, Most Innovative Company of the Year by Assocham and Best CTV/OTT Ad Campaign at E4M for its collaboration with Scaler.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Seeza Manocha, PR Manager, VDO.AI

Email ID: seeza@vdo.ai | Phone: 09310908388

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