Vedam School of Technology Expands to Gurgaon with Sushant University After Strong Early Outcomes in Pune

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 15: Vedam School of Technology has announced the launch of its Gurugram campus in collaboration with Sushant University on Golf Course Road, marking its first major expansion beyond its founding campus in Pune, which was launched in 2025. With this move, Vedam brings its AI-first engineering model to Gurugram--one of India's biggest technology and startup hubs, and the largest IT hub in North India.

The Gurugram campus will offer a four-year undergraduate programme in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, where students will study under Vedam's industry-driven academic model while earning a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree from Sushant University, a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited institution.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Ranjan, Vice Chancellor of Sushant University, Gurugram, said, "Sushant University continues to invest in building an education ecosystem centred on technology and innovation. Through this partnership with Vedam, we are enabling students to explore, build, and engage with cutting-edge technologies in a structured academic environment."

The partnership brings together Sushant University's academic foundation and Vedam's industry-led learning model, with a shared focus on making engineering education more practical, application-driven, and aligned with how technology is evolving in the real world. By combining academic structure with hands-on learning, the collaboration aims to create an environment where students don't just study concepts, but actively apply them in real-world contexts from an early stage.

"We chose Gurgaon for a reason, it's where the best tech opportunities already exist. At the Vedam Gurgaon campus, students don't just prepare for top companies, they grow right next to them," said Piyush Nangru, Founder, Vedam School of Technology. With Gurugram, we're placing students right in the middle of an active tech ecosystem, where they don't just study concepts, but see how those concepts are applied in real companies, on real problems, every single day. Our goal is simple -- to build engineers who can contribute from day one, not just graduate with a degree.

Vedam's expansion into Gurugram is a strategic step aligned with its focus on industry proximity. The city is part of the Delhi-NCR corridor, home to over 10,000 startups, 600+ MNCs, and a significant concentration of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). According to industry reports, India had over 1,580 GCCs as of FY2023, with NCR emerging as a key hub. For students, this means greater exposure to real-world problem environments and closer access to companies shaping modern engineering work.

At the core of Vedam's offering is an AI-first, build-oriented curriculum designed to move beyond theoretical learning. Students begin hands-on work from the first year, with a strong emphasis on real-world systems, open-source contributions, and problem-solving across domains such as AI/ML, cybersecurity, NLP, blockchain, robotics, and DevOps.

The team behind Vedam comes with a proven placement expertise of 7+ years of experience in higher education, upskilled 20,000+ students & has a 1000+ strong hiring partners network. Last year more than 1000 students were placed across.

The curriculum is designed and led by Subhesh Kumar (Head of Academics at Vedam), a former Google engineer and a five-star coder from Delhi Technological University. The academic team at Vedam have mentored over 5,000 students and got them selected to top tech companies like Google, Amazon and Atlassian. The learning model includes regular project reviews, one-on-one mentorship, and structured guidance to ensure consistent skill development.

This approach is already translating into early outcomes. In the first year itself, 8+ students have secured paid internships. Some students have also started building real-world credibility at a global level -- Mohammad Sharief has earned over Rs. 4.5 lakh through bug bounties on platforms like HackerOne, while Krishiv secured a Rs. 2.7 lakh LFX mentorship with The Linux Foundation. Notably, all of this has been achieved within the first year of the programme.

Students at the Gurugram campus will benefit from Sushant University's infrastructure, including modern lecture theatres, computer labs, a networked library, high-speed internet, amphitheatre and auditorium spaces, along with sports facilities such as tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, cricket nets, and a football ground. This is complemented by Vedam's build-focused ecosystem, which includes innovation labs, coding clubs, collaborative workspaces, and dedicated doubt-solving environments designed to support continuous learning and experimentation.

Vedam's expansion is backed by early outcomes from its Pune campus and students have also engaged directly with industry leaders through mentorship and visiting faculty sessions, working on real-world AI products and systems.

For students exploring a future in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, the Gurugram campus brings together Vedam's application-driven learning model with the advantages of studying in one of India's most active technology ecosystems. More information is available on Vedam School of Technology's official website www.vedam.org.

Admissions for the Vedam Gurugram campus are now open. Entry is through VSAT -- a national-level online assessment -- followed by a personal interview and counselling. Only the top 5% earn a place.

Vedam isn't for everyone. It's for those who are ready to build, push limits, and lead in the age of AI.

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