VedaNova Care's First Mumbai Clinic Helps VSURE Create Its Foothold in Healthcare

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Dedicated to advancing scalable healthcare infrastructure for India's shifting demographics, VSURE Investment Affairs, a venture studio and advisory firm, proudly announces the grand opening of the first flagship clinic of VedaNova Care, on October 31, 2026, in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai. VedaNova Care is one of VSURE's portfolio companies.

The grand opening event was jointly inaugurated by chief guests Mr Sanjay Bangar, former Indian cricketer and batting coach of the Indian cricket team, Mr Milind Gunaji, acclaimed actor and television host, and Dr Rohit Sane, Managing Director of Madhavbaug, India's pioneer Ayurvedic clinic chain spanning over 400 clinics and 5 hospitals.

About VedaNova

VedaNova Care is building a "phygital" musculoskeletal and mobility healthcare platform that brings together clinics, home care and digital support. It combines Ayurveda, physiotherapy and movement science to help people move better and stay independent for longer. The company is led by a four-member Board of Directors comprising Vishwas Walawalkar, Rashmi Patil, Anish Maheshwari and Mandar Joshi.

Mission & Vision: Building a Pain-Free India

Driven by its core mission of building a "Pain-Free India," VedaNova Care aims to address a significant and growing healthcare challenge. Global data from the WHO shows that approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide live with musculoskeletal conditions. Infact, in India, this challenge is set to intensify as the population ages; the estimates suggest that the number of individuals aged 60 and older will surge from 149 million in 2022 to 347 million by 2050.

Currently, these patients face a deeply fragmented journey, forcing them to cycle through disconnected doctors, physiotherapists, rehabilitation and long-term care. VedaNova Care fixes this by uniting assessments, treatments, and long-term recovery under one roof.

To scale this model nationwide, the company plans to build a network of 100 clinics by 2030, treating 5,000 patients every day. The Ghatkopar clinic is the first step towards that goal.

A Unified Approach to Musculoskeletal Care

VedaNova's guiding philosophy is "Ancient Wisdom. Modern Movement." Its 5M™ Mobility Model structures each patient's journey in five stages:

- Measure: Establish baseline pain, movement, and functional ability.

- Map: Create an individual mobility profile and Mobility Score.

- Manage: Develop a personalised, multidisciplinary care plan.

- Move: Deliver rehabilitation through clinic, home, and digital support.

- Maintain: Extend engagement through follow-ups, memberships, and ongoing mobility programmes.

The product portfolio comprises 15 flagship mobility programmes structured as 7-90-day pathways tailored for the 30-80+ population. Additionally, VedaNova@Home is planned to launch on January 1, 2027, covering an initial service catchment of approximately 5-7 km around Ghatkopar with a dedicated multidisciplinary care team.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Maheshwari, Founder, CEO and Managing Director of VSURE Investment Affairs, said, "We at VSURE are committed to a healthy India and our investment in Veda is the first step towards this. We hope to expand in various cities and help people become more healthy."

Accelerating transformative clinical care delivery is central to VSURE Investment Affairs' strategic framework. Through VedaNova Care, VSURE delivers on this initiative, establishing an ecosystem centered on non-invasive joint treatments, active movement science, and sustained patient recovery.

About VSURE Investment Affairs

VSURE Investment Affairs is a Mumbai-based enterprise growth and investment advisory firm led by Anish Maheshwari, who has over 25 years of experience across finance, investments and enterprise growth. The firm has been involved in over ₹3,000 crore of capital and transaction activity, facilitated ₹125 crore+ in capital, and works with 40+ startups and SMEs across investment access, growth and public-market readiness.

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