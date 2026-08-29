Vedanta Oil and Gas Accelerates Recovery Efforts in Mangala field with USD 200 Million Capex Plan in FY27

VMPL

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 29: At a time when enhancing domestic production remains a national priority, Mangala field in Barmer, Rajasthan stands as a testament to the potential of India's hydrocarbon resources, having delivered sustained production since Cairn made India's largest onshore oil discovery. As Mangala marks 17 years of First Oil, the field continues to be a cornerstone of the nation's oil and gas industry, making a significant contribution to domestic crude oil output and reducing import dependence.

As per its corporate filings, India's leading private oil and gas producer, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (VOGL) plans to invest $200 million in FY27 across Rajasthan North to accelerate enhanced recovery initiatives, production optimisation and resource-to-reserve conversion programmes.

What was discovered in 2004 as the landmark Mangala oilfield has since evolved into one of the country's most prolific onshore hydrocarbon assets, powering India's growth story and strengthening its journey towards energy security. Together, the Rajasthan fields, which include Mangala, Bhagyam and Aishwariya (MBA) are estimated to hold potential reserves of 570 MMboe.

Marking the occasion, Jim Johnny Gast, Interim CEO, Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited said, "From redefining India's onshore oil landscape to emerging as a cornerstone of domestic oil production - the Mangala field stands as a testament to the country's hydrocarbon journey. Today, we are focused on unlocking its next phase of growth. Through advanced technologies, targeted workovers, sidetracks and well interventions, we aim to increase recovery from 30% to 60%. We are also evaluating unconventional opportunities with proven partners to unlock additional value from the reservoir. With substantial potential still ahead, Mangala will continue to drive sustainable production and strengthen India's energy security for decades ahead."

Cairn has expanded commercial ASP (Alkaline Surfactant Polymer) injection capacity across Mangala well pads.

The Rajasthan asset base presents an estimated 100-200 MMboe of tight oil potential, while ongoing resource-to-reserve conversion programmes are expected to unlock a further 200-300 MMboe in the years ahead, reinforcing the block's long-term growth outlook.

Supported by improved subsurface visibility, advanced technologies and execution certainty through proven partners, the asset is expected to maintain its long-term production profile.

Beyond its business impact, Cairn, Vedanta's operations in Barmer have also contributed to the social and economic development of the region. The company has restored the local ecosystem, created employment, entrepreneurial avenues, and strengthened livelihoods.

Its marquee initiatives have delivered impact across communities touching over 200 million lives through community programmes aimed at delivering better healthcare and livelihood opportunities particularly to the youth and women in the region.

Vedanta Oil and Gas remains committed to further strengthening its contribution to the country's domestic energy production.

About Vedanta Oil and Gas

Vedanta Oil and Gas Limited (BSE: 544782 | NSE: VOGL) is India's leading private sector oil and gas exploration and production company, unlocking the nation's hydrocarbon potential to strengthen energy security. Operating under the brand 'Cairn', the company holds interests in 44 blocks spanning over 47,000 sqkm of acreage across India, with gross 2P (proved plus probable) and 2C (contingent) resources of 1.3 bnboe. Its producing assets span key hydrocarbon basins in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, supported by technology-led exploration, advanced subsurface expertise, and world-class engineering capabilities. With a diverse portfolio of conventional and unconventional resources and a strong pipeline of upcoming growth projects, Vedanta Oil & Gas aims to significantly expand domestic production towards India's energy security and economic growth. The company is committed to achieving Net Zero, advancing responsible energy development while creating sustainable value for the nation, communities, and shareholders.

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