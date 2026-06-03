Vedic Journey Announces Expansion Plans to Strengthen Its Curated Travel Offerings

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 3: Vedic Journey has announced plans to expand its curated travel services as part of its strategy to cater to the growing demand for personalized and experience-driven travel. The company will focus on introducing new destinations, expanding its network of travel partners, and enhancing its digital presence to better serve travellers seeking customized journeys within India and abroad.

The expansion comes at a time when many travellers are increasingly looking beyond conventional tour packages and opting for travel experiences tailored to their individual interests. Through its expanded offerings, Vedic Journey aims to provide comprehensive travel support, including visa assistance, accommodation arrangements, transportation, and guided experiences designed around the needs of each traveller.

Founded in 2021, Vedic Journey was established with a focus on creating travel experiences that combine cultural exploration, heritage, and personalized service. Since its inception, the company has worked with travellers from different regions and backgrounds, helping them navigate both domestic and international travel requirements.

The company serves a wide range of clients, including Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), medical professionals, business executives, and defence personnel. Rather than offering fixed itineraries, it develops travel plans based on individual preferences, destinations of interest, and specific travel requirements.

According to the company, one of its key priorities is ensuring that travellers receive support throughout their journey, particularly when navigating visa processes, changing travel regulations, or unexpected disruptions. To facilitate this, Vedic Journey works with a network of airlines, hospitality providers, and destination partners across multiple markets.

Commenting on the company's expansion plans, Subrata Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Vedic Journey, said, "Travel today is about more than visiting a destination. Many travellers are looking for experiences that allow them to connect with local cultures, history, and communities. Our focus is on creating journeys that reflect those expectations while ensuring that travellers have access to reliable guidance and support throughout the process."

Drawing on nearly three decades of experience across the travel, hospitality, and aviation sectors, the leadership team continues to monitor developments in global travel regulations, airline operations, visa requirements, and destination trends. The company also utilizes industry-standard reservation and travel management systems to support travel planning and coordination.

As part of its growth roadmap, Vedic Journey plans to introduce additional travel experiences, strengthen collaborations with hospitality and tourism partners, and expand its reach through digital platforms. The company is also exploring opportunities to broaden its portfolio of destinations and travel offerings to address the evolving preferences of both domestic and international travellers.

The expansion reflects Vedic Journey's continued focus on delivering customized travel solutions while adapting to changing industry dynamics. By combining travel expertise with a growing network of partners and destinations, the company aims to provide travellers with greater flexibility, seamless planning, and access to experiences that align with their individual interests.

As it moves forward with its expansion plans, Vedic Journey remains focused on strengthening its service offerings and expanding opportunities for travellers seeking customized and experience-led journeys. The company believes that a combination of industry expertise, destination knowledge, and personalized support will continue to play an important role in helping travellers navigate an increasingly dynamic global travel landscape.

For more information visit - www.vedicjourney.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)