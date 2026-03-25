Vedica Partners with Rishabh Sharma's Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Bisleri International's premium natural spring water brand, Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, has partnered with acclaimed sitarist, neo-classical musician, and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma for his Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato.

The multi-city tour is conceived as a multi-sensory, immersive and holistic experience that seamlessly blends music with mindfulness. It invites audiences to pause, reflect, and engage with sound in a more intentional and meaningful way.

With a mission to redefine how Indian classical music connects with contemporary listeners, Sitar for Mental Health positions the sitar as a powerful conduit for inner reflection and emotional release. The experience bridges meditative soundscape rooted in classical Indian tradition with contemporary elements, creating a deeply resonant and transformative live experience.

Rooted in a shared philosophy of mindful living and culturally enriched experiences, this collaboration underscores Vedica's continued association with premium, culture-shaping IPs and live events. It reflects the brand's commitment to engaging with evolving, discerning audiences at the intersection of wellness and contemporary lifestyle.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International states, "Sitar for Mental Health by Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma is a deeply immersive cultural experience--where music, emotion, and mindfulness come together to create something truly special. With Vedica, our intent was to complement this atmosphere by becoming a seamless part of the experience by elevating moments of pause, reflection, and connection. As a brand born in the Himalayas, Vedica naturally aligns with platforms that celebrate conscious living and meaningful experiences. This association reflects our continued effort to be present in spaces that inspire a more elevated, mindful way of life."

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, "With Sitar for Mental Health, our focus was on creating an immersive and intentional environment that remained true to the essence of the experience. Vedica's association played a pivotal role in shaping this vision, enabling us to integrate a premium hydration layer that felt both purposeful and contextually relevant. Our approach was to ensure that Vedica was not merely present, but seamlessly woven into the overall journey where functionality met experience."

Vedica partnered across two key showcases of the tour in Delhi (April 19) and Mumbai (March 20) with exclusive on-ground presence at both venues. Vedica-branded hydration and retail carts were strategically placed to offer a seamless and elevated hydration experience for attendees. This carefully curated presence complemented the overall ambiance of the showcases, reinforcing the brand's signature expression of purity, balance and calm.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com

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