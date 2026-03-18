Veegaland Homes Wins Dual Honours at National Safety Council Kerala Safety Awards 2026

VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 18: Veegaland Homes has secured two prestigious recognitions at the Safety Awards 2026 presented by the National Safety Council Kerala Chapter.

The company received the Samoohika Suraksha Award in the New Civil Construction Project Category for Veegaland Green Heights, and the Suraksha Award for Veegaland Spring Bell, underscoring its structured approach to safety management and regulatory compliance across project sites.

The Safety Awards are conferred upon organizations that demonstrate exemplary implementation of safety systems, robust compliance frameworks, and a proactive safety culture.

Rigorous Evaluation Process

Before finalising the winners, the Award Committee conducted detailed on-site inspections and a comprehensive assessment of the nominated projects. The evaluation covered:

- Inspection of safety systems and protective measures at site

- Assessment of worker safety awareness and training practices

- Verification of statutory compliance and licensing documentation

- Review of mock drill records and safety training registers

- Examination of occupational health records and water quality reports

Strengthening Industry Leadership in Safety

Veegaland Homes has consistently prioritised safe working environments through training programmes, emergency mock drills, employee safety audit and adherence to statutory requirements.

The company attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of its management, safety teams, engineers, supervisors, and on-site workforce who continue to uphold safety benchmarks across projects.

Veegaland Homes has previously received various recognitions for environmental performance and safety practise from regulatory and professional bodies, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and responsible construction practices.

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