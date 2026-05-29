Vegas Mall Celebrates Sixth Edition of Retailers Reward and Recognition, Honouring Partners Driving Retail Excellence

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 29: Vegas Mall, Dwarka's largest integrated shopping and lifestyle destination, hosted the 6th edition of its annual Retailers Reward and Recognition ceremony at 5th Deck Imperfecto. The event was aimed at bringing together its community of retailers in order to celebrate outstanding performance from the brands, collaboration, and milestones achieved during the year. This event celebrated the retailers on several levels of achievements, where brands were celebrated for their considerable contribution to the mall's retail success.

The event was attended by Vegas Mall's senior leadership, including Directors Kanwal Kumar, Suresh Anand, Shresth Bansal, Anmol Anand, and Sambhav Chhadha, alongside Harsh Vardhan Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, Unity One and Vegas. Their presence made it clear that Vegas Mall is committed to building bridges that go way beyond mere commercial agreements. It involved assembling the finest brands across the verticals within an environment that blended gratitude and warmth. The brands were appreciated not only for their sales figures but also for their ability to provide an excellent shopping experience to their customers.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall, says, "Hosting the 6th edition of Retailers Reward and Recognition is a reflection of the relationships we have built and the shared commitment that defines the Vegas Mall community. Our retail partners are not just occupants of space but they are co-creators of the experience that brings shoppers back every week. This evening is our way of pausing to acknowledge that contribution and to reaffirm that their growth and ours are inseparable. As we look ahead, we remain committed to creating an environment where exceptional retail can thrive and where the partnerships we celebrate tonight continue to define what a mall community can achieve together."

The 6th Retailers Reward and Recognition strengthened the bonds within the Vegas Mall retail community, creating an evening of shared pride and renewed momentum. These conversations that have persisted long after the official proceedings have concluded speak volumes about the level of involvement that Vegas Mall has achieved through its relationship with the retailers, one that is founded on mutual respect and shared vision for success.

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