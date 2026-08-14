VELS Awards Rs 3.5 Crore Rupees Scholarships to 4,034 Meritorious Students at 'VELS Success Day 2026'

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) reaffirmed its commitment to promoting academic excellence by honouring 4,034 meritorious students with scholarships worth Rs. 3.5 crore during VELS Success Day 2026, held at the university campus on Tuesday.

As part of the scholarship programme, this year, the university honoured 345 University Rank Holders, 849 students who secured positions among the top 10% of their respective programmes, 1,640 students who successfully completed SWAYAM and NPTEL courses, and 1,200 VELS scholarship beneficiaries. Altogether, 4,034 deserving students received scholarships and recognition during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, VELS Group of Institutions, said that VELS Success Day is a celebration of determination, perseverance, and academic excellence. She stated that scholarships worth Rs. 3.5 crore had been awarded to encourage students who had gone beyond the ordinary in their pursuit of excellence.

She emphasised that "Success is not about being better than others; it is about becoming better than yourself every day." She urged students to strive for continuous self-improvement, reminding them that excellence is sustained only through consistency and dedication. Congratulating the awardees, she encouraged them to view the recognition as the beginning of greater achievements, advising them to continue learning, remain humble, and uphold the values that define true success.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr. Krishna Balagurunathan, Chief Mentor & Associate Vice President - Early Careers, Hexaware Technologies, Chennai, inspired students to express gratitude to those who contributed to their success. He said that every achievement should first be dedicated to parents for their sacrifices, followed by teachers who shape young minds and friends who inspire individuals to become better every day.

Highlighting the qualities required to succeed in today's competitive world, he encouraged students to aspire to become the best versions of themselves rather than competing with others. He stressed that strong communication skills, a positive attitude, and the ability to express differing opinions respectfully are among the most valued attributes in the professional world. He further noted that organisations today increasingly recruit candidates based on their attitude in addition to technical competence and urged students to think big, remain optimistic, spread positivity, and become role models in society.

The programme was presided over by Dr. M. Bhaskaran, Vice-Chancellor (FAC), VISTAS; Dr. M. Chandrasekaran, Registrar, VISTAS, along with faculty members, parents, and students.

About VELS University

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to be recognised as one of the best deemed university in Chennai, distinguished by its prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category I status.

Home to over 20,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220 members, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy, and Computing Sciences, among others. With its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, VISTAS remains a premier destination for quality higher education in India.

For more information kindly visit: www.vistas.ac.in

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