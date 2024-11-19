Vels University Receives NAAC A++ Accreditation: "Next Target is 100 Institutions," Says Founder Chancellor Dr Ishari K. Ganesh

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS), located in Pallavaram, Chennai, has been awarded the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation, as per the report of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC).

To celebrate this milestone, a special event was organized at the university campus, where the Founder Chancellor of Vels University, Dr Ishari K. Ganesh, expressed his gratitude to the professors and staff who contributed to this achievement. As a token of appreciation, Dr Ganesh presented awards to the faculty and staff members who played a key role in securing this accreditation.

In his address at the event, Dr Ganesh remarked, "The A++ accreditation is the highest rating given by the University Grants Commission. This is a testament to the quality and standards of our university, and it will speak volumes to both the parents and students who choose to be part of this institution. Out of nearly many higher education institutions in India, only few deemed universities have received this A++ accreditation, and we are proud to be among them. This success is the result of collective efforts from faculty and staff across various departments."

He further acknowledged the contribution of staff members and emphasized, "Without your dedication and hard work, this would not have been possible. I would also like to extend my special thanks to Dr Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President of Vels Group, who has led this initiative. Today, Vels Group is operating 52 institutions across 34 campuses with 7,700 employees and 48,000 students globally. Our next goal is to reach 100 institutions, and we will continue this journey together, growing and succeeding as one team."

The event also saw the participation of several key figures from the university and Vels Group, including Pro Chancellor (Planning and Development) Dr A. Jothimurugan, Pro chancellor (Academics) Dr Aarthi Ganesh, Vice President Dr Preetha Ganesh, and Vice Chancellor Sriman Narayanan.

The celebrations concluded with Dr Ishari K. Ganesh joining the professors and staff for a grand gala dinner, further strengthening the bond of unity and shared achievement within the university.This NAAC A++ accreditation marks a significant step forward for Vels University, solidifying its position as a leader in higher education and setting the stage for future growth and excellence.

Established in 2008 and recognized by the MHRD, Government of India, VISTAS is a distinguished multidisciplinary institution in Tamil Nadu. With three campuses spread across 100 acres in Chennai, the university offers a diverse range of programs from undergraduate to Ph.D. levels in fields including Medicine, Nursing, Engineering and Technology, Agriculture, Oceanography, Law, and the Arts and Sciences.

For further details visit vistas.ac.in.

