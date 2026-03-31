VerSe Innovation Appoints P.R. Ramesh as Independent Director and Chair of Audit Committee to Strengthen Governance Ahead of Next Phase of Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: VerSe Innovation, India's leading AI-powered local language technology platform and parent entity of Dailyhunt, Josh, Magzter and NexVerse.ai today announced the appointment of Mr. P. R. Ramesh as an Independent Director on its Board. He will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, reinforcing the company's governance architecture as it advances toward its next phase of institutional and strategic growth.

Mr. Ramesh is a Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of experience in financial oversight, corporate governance, regulatory advisory, and board leadership. He is the former Chairman of Deloitte India and a former Member of the Deloitte Global Board. Over the course of his career, he has advised leading Indian and multinational corporations on governance, risk management, financial reporting standards, and regulatory compliance.

He currently serves or has served on the boards of several prominent listed and unlisted companies, including Air India, Cipla, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, Crompton Greaves, ITC Hotels, Cyient, Tejas Networks and Housing Development Finance Corporation. He was awarded "Best Independent Director" by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability for 2022-23.

In addition to his leadership in professional services, Mr. Ramesh has played an active role in shaping regulatory and policy dialogue in India. He has served on key committees and advisory bodies associated with SEBI, RBI and IRDA, contributing to the evolution of governance and financial standards across sectors.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, VerSe Innovation, said: "Strong governance and financial discipline are fundamental to building a company that stands the test of time. P.R. Ramesh brings unmatched experience in board stewardship, regulatory frameworks, and global audit leadership. As VerSe continues to mature and sharpen its focus on sustainable growth, his perspective will be instrumental in strengthening our governance standards and reinforcing stakeholder confidence".

Mr. P. R. Ramesh added: "VerSe has built a business of considerable scale in India's digital landscape. With that scale comes the responsibility to ensure that governance systems, financial controls and risk oversight keep pace with the growth. Strong institutions are built not only on innovation, but on discipline and accountability. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to further embed these principles and help shape a governance framework that supports sustained, responsible growth".

At VerSe Innovation, Mr. Ramesh will Chair the Audit Committee and oversee financial reporting integrity, internal controls, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance and audit processes. His appointment adds significant depth to the Board's oversight capabilities as the company continues to strengthen operational discipline, governance systems and long-term value creation frameworks.

About VerSe Innovation Private Limited:

At the core of VerSe Innovation, is the idea that technology can help bridge the digital divide. Since its inception, VerSe has risen to the challenge of serving the unmet content needs of millions of consumers using technology. Its unique artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning technologies enables personalized content to be delivered to millions of users based on their consumption preferences. Today VerSe Innovation's proprietary technology platform powers Hundreds of millions of users across Bharat enjoy content in their local language on Dailyhunt. Its technology also powers India's #1 and most engaging creators app, Josh. In addition, VerSe has an integrated portfolio of AI-first products and platforms, including NexVerse.ai, Dailyhunt Premium, Josh's Audio Calling & Audio Stories and VerSe Collab, which together are reshaping how consumers, content, and brands interact in India's digital economy.

VerSe Innovation, with its family of apps focused on Bharat, became the first unicorn in tech for local languages and counts CPP Investments, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP), Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Siguler Guff, Carlyle Group, Baillie Gifford, Goldman Sachs, Gladebrooks, Falcon Edge Capital, AlphaWave, Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, Google, Microsoft, Lupa Systems, Luxor Group, Sofina, B Capital Group, IIFL, Kotak, Catamaran, Bay Capital, Edelweiss and Omidyar Network, among others as existing investors.

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