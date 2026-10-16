Vervotech Named "World's Best Hotel Mapping Solutions Provider" at the World Travel Tech Awards 2026

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Vervotech, an AI-powered accommodation data company and part of Juniper Group, a Constellation Software company, has been named World's Best Hotel Mapping Solutions Provider at the World Travel Tech Awards 2026. The win is Vervotech's fourth in the category against leading players such as Mize, Trawex, and VeTravel.

The award recognizes the work behind every accurate hotel search. Vervotech's AI-powered Hotel Mapping tool de-duplicates and standardizes hotel content for every travel company working in a multi-supplier environment with over 400 suppliers. With a data accuracy of 99.999% and maximum coverage of 98%, the hotel mapping tool even provides real-time, intelligent insights into hotel inventory, helping hotel providers to make informed business decisions.

Vervotech's continued commitment is to deliver cleaner & more reliable data, drive higher profits, and scale the supplier network of travel businesses through its AI solutions. Sanjay Ghare, Founder & CEO, Vervotech, celebrated the moment, saying:

"Eight years ago, a few friends decided to build something we believed in, and everything else followed. We started by solving one stubborn problem in hotel data. Our customers pushed us to go further at every step, from hotels, to rooms, to optimizing the profit on each booking. As a company, Vervotech has always been a place that makes people hungry. Hence, this recognition belongs more to a team that stays restless and keeps reaching for something bigger, along with the clients and partners whose trust and votes made it possible."

About Vervotech: Vervotech is a SaaS-based travel technology company and part of Juniper Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of the world's largest software companies. Founded in 2018, it combines AI-powered capabilities with an extensive understanding of travel distribution challenges. Recognized as the World's Best Mapping Platform 2021 by the World Travel Tech Awards and trusted by leading travel companies globally, Vervotech goes beyond data standardization to support a highly connected and performance-driven travel ecosystem. About World Travel Tech Awards: World Travel Tech Awards is an annual programme held alongside the World Travel Awards. It celebrates innovation across travel technology, from startups to global brands.

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