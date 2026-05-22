Veteran IPS Officer Vivek Dube Appreciates the Advanced Learning Ecosystem and Student Energy at Galgotias University

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22: Students at Galgotias University engaged in a wide-ranging and reflective interaction with veteran IPS officer Shri Vivek Dube on themes of leadership, integrity, policing, public service, and nation building, with discussions spanning ethics, discipline, responsibility, and the pressures of decision-making in public life.

Organised by Galgotias Career Connect, a student-led club focused on industry interaction, leadership engagement, and career awareness, the session was held as part of the Galgotias Dialogue Series, a platform through which students engage with distinguished thinkers, policymakers, public leaders, entrepreneurs, administrators, and professionals from diverse fields to develop broader perspectives beyond classroom learning. The interaction witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across disciplines and evolved into a candid exchange shaped by questions, reflections, and experiences from Shri Dube's distinguished four-decade-long career in public service.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Vivek Dube spoke about the evolution of policing in India, tracing developments from the Police Act introduced after 1857 to the transition from the Imperial Police to the Indian Police Service. He explained the role of the police in maintaining law and order, legal procedures related to crime investigation, and the challenges involved in crowd management and public safety in a complex and rapidly changing society.

He also reflected on the broader justice ecosystem, describing police, judiciary, and prisons as three interconnected pillars that must function with fairness and accountability to uphold justice while protecting innocent citizens. The discussion further touched upon terrorism, national security, leadership under pressure, and the importance of honesty and integrity in both professional and personal life.

The session became especially engaging during the interactive segment where students asked questions on leadership, UPSC preparation, motivation, emotional resilience, and balancing personal emotions with professional duty. Responding to these questions, Shri Dube advised students to recognise their strengths, remain disciplined, and pursue excellence with determination rather than becoming distracted by criticism or external validation. He also emphasised the importance of physical fitness, mental well-being, and time management in sustaining long-term professional success.

During his interaction, Shri Vivek Dube expressed appreciation for the sprawling campus and academic ecosystem being developed at Galgotias University and said he was particularly impressed by the enthusiasm, curiosity, and active participation of students during the session. He noted that institutions play an important role not only in imparting technical education but also in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders through conversations around ethics, leadership, governance, and public service.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO Galgotias University said, "At Galgotias University, we believe students must engage not only with technology and professional education but also with larger questions of leadership, ethics, governance, and nation building. The Galgotias Dialogue Series has been envisioned as a platform where students interact with distinguished thinkers and practitioners from diverse walks of life and gain perspectives that help shape them into more aware, responsible, and future-ready individuals."

The session concluded with an inspiring message centred on integrity, perseverance, self-belief, and purposeful leadership. Shri Vivek Dube was felicitated by Mr. Saksham Saxena and the Vice Presidents in recognition of his interaction and contribution. The event ended on a motivating and reflective note, leaving students with valuable insights into leadership, public service, and personal growth.

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