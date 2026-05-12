VGU Alumni Society Strengthens Lifelong Bonding at "Samagam - The Reunion" for the 2009 Batch

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), through its Alumni Society, grandly organized "Samagam - The Reunion" at Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar, bringing together the B.Tech batch of 2009-13 and MBA batch of 2009-11 along with their family members in a celebration of belonging, achievement, and shared purpose. The event reflected a larger institutional vision: to move alumni engagement beyond nostalgia and build a strong, structured, and future-facing alumni ecosystem rooted in mentorship, collaboration, support, and collective growth.

More than 200 alumni and family members attended the reunion, making it one of the most vibrant chapter-led gatherings of the VGU alumni community. The program began with registration and welcome formalities, where Captain Krishna Nandan, Alumni Relationship Officer and faculty in-charge for alumni affairs, welcomed guests and highlighted the university's growing alumni connect initiatives, including digital engagement through the AlmaShines platform.

Alumni at the Centre

The defining strength of "Samagam - The Reunion" was its alumni-first spirit. The evening was not designed merely as a ceremonial gathering, but as a platform to recognize the journeys of graduates who have gone on to create impact in government, industry, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Many VGU alumni from the 2009 batch are today serving in important government positions such as RAS, AEN, and XEN, while others are contributing in ministries of the Government of India and in leading private companies including major IT and corporate organizations. Several alumni have also emerged as entrepreneurs and job creators, demonstrating how the institution's academic foundation, discipline, and value system have translated into meaningful professional achievement.

During the reunion, alumni shared deeply personal reflections on student life, growth, struggle, friendship, and professional success. Alumni speakers including Rajesh Chouhan, Kratika Jaiswal, Nitesh Jangid, and others spoke about how their years at VGU shaped their confidence, work ethic, and direction in life. Alumni such as Manad and Anubhav also shared their experiences, reinforcing the message that the VGU alumni network is rich not only in accomplishment, but also in mutual inspiration and lived mentorship.

Digital Alumni Ecosystem

A major highlight of the event was the emphasis on structured alumni engagement through the AlmaShines digital platform. As an alumni management and engagement solution, AlmaShines supports alumni directories, yearbook and batch-wise connections, event participation, communication workflows, and community networking in one integrated digital environment.

This digital initiative is especially important for a growing university alumni network spread across cities, sectors, and countries. Through the platform, alumni can reconnect with batchmates, stay informed about university developments, participate in chapter activities, respond to mentoring opportunities, and engage in a more continuous relationship with the institution rather than only at annual events.

Captain Krishna Nandan informed attendees that the university is actively strengthening these digital touchpoints so that alumni interaction becomes easier, more meaningful, and more action-oriented. The platform is envisioned not merely as a database, but as a live community space for professional networking, collaboration, support, and participation in university initiatives.

Society Vision and Chapter Model

A strong motivational address was delivered by Alumni Society President Mr. Digvijay Singh, who outlined the Society's broader mission of turning alumni bonding into a sustained movement. He emphasized that alumni must remain active contributors to the university's development and should view themselves as lifelong members of the VGU family.

He highlighted the Society's growing structure through seven chapters, designed to make alumni engagement more local, frequent, and inclusive. In addition to the annual alumni meet, the Society is encouraging chapter-wise meetings, batch reunions, and periodic networking interactions so that alumni can remain connected regionally while also contributing to the national identity of the VGU alumni community.

Mr. Singh also underlined that the real strength of an alumni society lies not only in attendance at events but in what alumni build together over time. His message was clear: the network must evolve into a support system, a mentoring platform, a funding base, and a force for social and institutional transformation.

Support, Scholarships and Alumni Funds

One of the most forward-looking themes of the reunion was the call for collective alumni contribution toward future generations. The Alumni Society discussed the idea of building a core donation culture to support meaningful and lasting initiatives.

Among the major proposals discussed were:

- Scholarships for deserving future students.

- Funding support for alumni-led startups and entrepreneurial ventures.

- A dedicated support fund for alumni in need during difficult circumstances.

These initiatives reflect a broader shift in alumni engagement from celebration to shared responsibility. Best-practice alumni networks increasingly focus on structured giving, peer support, and entrepreneurial backing as ways to create tangible value for both graduates and institutions.

University Presentation and Future Role of Alumni

The university leadership strongly reinforced the importance of alumni participation in institutional growth. Prof. (Dr.) DVS Bhagavanlulu presented the current status of the university, its achievements, its trajectory, and the support expected from alumni in strengthening the institution's future direction.

His message positioned alumni as essential partners in the next phase of VGU's development. Alumni were encouraged not only to stay connected emotionally, but also to contribute intellectually and strategically through active participation in university systems and initiatives.

The event highlighted multiple areas in which alumni can contribute, including:

- Serving on Boards of Studies and other academic advisory forums.

- Participating in startup investment and innovation-related committees.

- Guiding students on live projects and industry-linked assignments.

- Supporting transdisciplinary project teams through mentorship and domain input.

- Becoming active members of the Alumni Council and chapter structures.

This model aligns with broader trends in alumni engagement, where institutions increasingly involve graduates in mentoring, employability support, innovation ecosystems, and academic relevance-building.

"VGU One Family" Commitment

In his address, CEO Er. Onkar Bagaria emphasized the spirit of "VGU One Family", stressing that the university is committed to extending every possible support to alumni and to the Alumni Society in all their meaningful endeavours. His address reinforced that alumni are not external stakeholders, but an integral and permanent part of the institutional family.

He encouraged alumni to guide students, contribute to university functioning, participate in strategic initiatives, and remain visible role models for the next generation. He also spoke about the university's keenness to make this family bond stronger through continuous dialogue, structured opportunities, and deeper collaboration between alumni, students, faculty, and leadership.

A special mention was made of the annual "Pride of VGU" recognition, through which five notable alumni are to be honoured each year for exceptional contributions in their fields. Alumni were urged to actively nominate deserving peers and spread awareness of this recognition so that excellence across the network receives the visibility it deserves.

Faculty, Memories and Meaningful Reconnection

The reunion also featured an interactive session with former faculty members including Dr. Vandana Agrawal, Dr. Mala Mathur, and Warden U.S. Shekhawat. These interactions brought warmth and authenticity to the gathering, as alumni revisited old memories and reflected on the discipline, mentoring, and formative experiences that defined their college years.

The presence of faculty and mentors gave the event emotional depth. For many attendees, the reunion was not only about reconnecting with classmates, but also about expressing gratitude to the teachers and guides who shaped their journeys.

Celebration with Purpose

Alongside the formal sessions, the event retained the joy and energy of a true reunion. Alumni enjoyed interactive moments, informal conversations, group photographs, fun activities, and a networking dinner. The participation of family members added a special dimension, turning the evening into a celebration of both personal milestones and shared institutional identity.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Digvijay Singh, followed by renewed invitations to all alumni to participate regularly in the Society's meetings, chapter activities, mentoring initiatives, student engagement platforms, and university development efforts.

A Stronger Bond for the Future

"Samagam - The Reunion" demonstrated that VGU's alumni outreach is entering a new phase--one defined by digital connectivity, regional chapter engagement, structured support systems, and meaningful alumni participation in university life. With AlmaShines as a digital backbone, seven chapters as an outreach framework, and a clear commitment from university leadership, the VGU Alumni Society is building a model in which alumni are not remembered occasionally, but engaged continuously.

At its core, the message of the reunion was simple and powerful: VGU is not just an alma mater, but a lifelong family. That family now seeks to give back through scholarships, support startups, stand beside alumni in need, mentor students, shape institutional progress, and celebrate the achievements of its own with pride and purpose.

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