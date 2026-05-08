Vi and PhysicsWallah announce strategic partnership to revolutionise digital learning for students in Rajasthan and UP East

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: Vi (Vodafone Idea) has teamed up with education company, PhysicsWallah (PW), to provide integrated digital learning support for students. This is a first-of-its-kind prepaid offering that bundles unlimited connectivity with premium EdTech access. To begin it will be available for students in Rajasthan and UP. Under this arrangement, PhysicsWallah's educational OTT platform, 'Pi,' is now available as a bundled benefit with select Vi prepaid recharge plans named Vi Edu+.

The offering caters to the growing demand for affordable and accessible digital learning and is available to both existing and new Vi customers. This partnership is designed to offer a streamlined learning experience, allowing students to access structured and self-paced academic content for Board Examinations and competitive examinations such as JEE, NEET, and UPSC directly through their mobile connectivity.

Commenting on the partnership, Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi, said: "At Vi, we are constantly innovating to deliver meaningful value beyond connectivity. With Vi Edu+, we are taking a significant step towards integrating education into our core offerings, enabling access to quality learning for millions of students. Our partnership with PhysicsWallah allows us to bring credible and structured educational content to a wider audience, especially those who aspire to learn and grow but are constrained by affordability or access. This initiative reflects our commitment to driving digital inclusion through purposeful innovation."

Prateek Maheshwari, Co-Founder of PhysicsWallah, said: "Our focus has always been on making quality education accessible and effective for students. Through this partnership with Vi, we are bringing the Pi platform's comprehensive resources directly to learners. By providing access to structured content, from practice tests to expert lectures, within a single mobile recharge, we aim to simplify the digital learning experience and help students stay focused on their academic goals."

Vi Edu+ prepaid packs will be available in Rajasthan at ₹375 and in UP East circle at ₹409, with a plan to strategically expand to other circles in a phased manner. The pack includes unlimited 4G/5G data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, along with access to PW Pi Pro for 28 Days. Under this partnership, customers who purchase Vi Edu+ plans can get instant access to the Pi platform via the PhysicsWallah app and website.

The subscription is valid for 28 days, matching the prepaid cycle and ensuring uninterrupted learning without extra monthly fees. This integration turns a mobile device into a complete study tool, making quality education accessible regardless of proximity to coaching centres.

It includes over 30,000 video lectures by experienced faculties, one-shot revision series, and handwritten notes. The library spans from kindergarten to Class 12, along with preparation for JEE, NEET, UPSC, Defence, CUET, CSIR NET, GATE, and Olympiads. It also offers upskilling courses in Tech, Finance, Gen AI, Design, and Marketing, with the flexibility to study anytime, including offline downloads.

PW Pi Pro offers a comprehensive and distraction-free learning experience, including unlimited live and recorded lectures, AI-powered doubt solving, quizzes and performance tracking tools, practice tests, and curated study material across multiple subjects and exam categories.

Beyond immediate exam preparation, this collaboration represents a shift toward "Edu-Tainment" style delivery for serious academics, ensuring that quality pedagogy is no longer limited by high-cost barriers or data constraints. By leveraging Vi's extensive network reach and PW's specialised content, the initiative seeks to create a sustainable digital learning habit among students in emerging markets.

About PhysicsWallah (PW)

PhysicsWallah Limited (PW), an education platform, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW aims to facilitate education through online, offline, and hybrid platforms. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW now offers education to students through its native app, tech-enabled offline and hybrid centers, and YouTube channels. PW's offerings span various educational segments, including test preparation, a skilling vertical, coaching for higher education, and facilitating education abroad, with programs available in multiple vernacular languages. PhysicsWallah Limited was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange) on November 18, 2025.

About Vodafone Idea Limited

Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is amongst India's leading telecom service providers. The company provides pan India Voice and Data services across 2G and 4G technology. The company holds a large spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles and is in the process of launching 5G in 17 circles. To support the growing demand for data and voice, the company is committed to deliver delightful customer experiences and contribute towards creating a truly 'Digital India' by enabling millions of citizens to connect and build a better tomorrow. The company is developing infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings, conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence. The company's equity shares are listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE in India. For more information, please visit: www.MyVi.in

For details, visit - https://www.myvi.in/edu

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