Victorinox India welcomes Abhay Deol as a friend of the brand

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Victorinox India today announced actor Abhay Deol as a Friend of the Brand for its watch portfolio for the coming 18 months. Known for his authenticity, independent spirit and thoughtful approach to life, Deol reflects values that have guided Victorinox for more than 140 years.

The association will bring Abhay Deol across Victorinox's watch portfolio, all collections including I.N.O.X., Maverick, Concept One Solar, Air Pro, Dive Pro and Concept One Automatic. Throughout this term, Deol will feature across all media touch touchpoints including digital, outdoor and retail touchpoints, celebrating a shared commitment to character, quality and enduring craftsmanship.

SPEND YOUR TIME WISELY, CELEBRATED THROUGH AN INDIAN LENS

At the Heart of the Collaboration Is Victorinox's Global Watch Campaign - Spend Your Time Wisely. a Belief That Time Is Our Most Valuable Resource, and That How We Choose to Spend It Says Something About Who We Are.

For India, Victorinox is bringing this global philosophy to life through Abhay Deol, whose distinctive approach to life reflects the idea of making thoughtful, individual choices. Through his journey with the brand, Abhay will introduce audiences to Victorinox watches not simply as timepieces, but as companions to the moments that make time meaningful.

The campaign brings Spend Your Time Wisely to life across the most important festive occasions in India, from Diwali, Raksha Bandhan and the wedding season. Highlighting the importance of time during celebrations and milestones. Each occasion captures a different way of spending time with family, with loved ones, celebrating traditions, pursuing passions or simply being present in the moment.

In doing so, the Swiss heritage and craftsmanship of Victorinox embraces Indian festivities by being 'The Ideal Gift - Time' during these occasions and milestone moment.

Commenting on the campaign, Avirup Mukhopadhyay, Head of Marketing, Victorinox India, said:

" With Spend Your Time Wisely, we are bringing Victorinox's iconic Swiss heritage and craftsmanship into the heart of Indian celebrations. Our ambition is to make Victorinox watches the ideal gift for every festive occasion and the important moments that define our lives, creating a meaningful bridge between Swiss excellence and the traditions of India."

SHARED VALUES, MEANINGFUL CONNECTIONS

Commenting on the announcement, Debraj Sengupta, Managing Director, Victorinox India, said:

"At Victorinox, every partnership is guided by shared values. Abhay Deol represents authenticity, thoughtful choices and quiet confidence - qualities that closely reflect our brand philosophy. As we continue strengthening our presence in India, this collaboration marks an important step in building deeper connections with consumers while staying true to our Swiss heritage and commitment to quality."

More than a brand partnership, this collaboration brings together two philosophies rooted in authenticity, independence and long-term thinking. Throughout his career, Abhay Deol has been recognized for forging his own path, making deliberate choices and remaining true to his convictions. It is an approach that closely mirrors Victorinox's enduring commitment to quality, purpose and staying true to its values.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhay Deol said:

"I've always believed that the choices we make define who we become. What resonates with me about Victorinox is its authenticity, its strong sense of purpose and the integrity with which it has stayed true to its values for generations. There is a timeless quality to the brand that goes beyond products. I'm delighted to be part of this journey and to share that message with Indian audiences across the world."

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ABOUT VICTORINOX

140+ YEARS OF BEING BEST PREPARED.

The origins of Victorinox date back to 1884, when Karl Elsener opened a knifemaking workshop in a village in central Switzerland. Elsener delivered his first soldier's knife to the Swiss Army in 1891. Six years later, he created the Swiss Officer's and Sports Knife - now known as the original Swiss Army Knife™ - which would lay the foundation for a thriving global company.

Victorinox is now a fourth-generation family business operating in over 120 countries. In addition to its iconic pocket knives, Victorinox produces premium household and professional knives, watches and travel gear. Victorinox products embody the brand and ensure consumers are best prepared for everyday challenges by offering smart and masterful solutions. The enterprising spirit of the founder and a commitment to strong, values-based corporate governance live on until today.

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