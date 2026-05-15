VinFast Advances Global Aftersales Strategy, Expanding its International Service and Partnership Network

NewsVoir

Hanoi [Vietnam], May 15: As part of the VinFast Global Business Conference held from May 4 to May 10, 2026, VinFast announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 29 aftersales partners at the 2026 Global Business Conference. Organized by VinFast, the event marked the first time more than 200 investors and partners who have accompanied and will accompany VinFast across North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan have gathered together, representing another milestone in the company's strategy to expand its global service network.

Under the MOUs, international partners are expected to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast's global standards in their respective markets. VinFast will ensure uniform, high-quality service through globally-standardized technician training and certification programs, consistent operating procedures and quality control systems, as well as a parts supply network targeting delivery of common spare parts within 24 hours in key markets.

The new agreements are part of VinFast's long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem aligned with its international standards, covering aftersales services, charging infrastructure, and customer support. This expansion is expected to further accelerate the transition to electric mobility while ensuring VinFast customers receive support throughout the entire product lifecycle.

VinFast's international strategy is built on the operational foundation and aftersales capabilities it has already proven in Vietnam. By the end of 2025, VinFast had developed nearly 400 service workshops nationwide, bringing its total global network to nearly 800 facilities.

Building on this foundation, VinFast aims to expand to more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The network will be deployed through multiple models, including dealerships serving retail customers, fleet and transportation business clients, and third-party local service workshop partners.

At the same time, VinFast is implementing a range of customer support policies, including repair time commitments in Vietnam, replacement vehicle support in international markets, as well as battery inspection, software updates, and technical support throughout the ownership experience.

As part of the conference, international partners also visited VinFast's manufacturing complex and the broader Vingroup ecosystem to gain deeper insights into VinFast's production capabilities, operational scale, and global growth strategy.

Mr. Bui Viet Hung, Deputy CEO of Global Aftersales of VinFast, said, "Our goal is not simply to expand the network, but to build a customer-centric aftersales ecosystem that delivers an outstanding experience on a global scale. Through partnerships with experienced local operators and the application of VinFast's global standards, we aim to provide aftersales services that are exceptional, responsive, and reliable. We also aspire to bring Vietnam's five-star service culture and spirit of dedication to the world, creating a unique experience for international customers. That is VinFast's long-term commitment to the transition to electric mobility."

In addition to expanding its aftersales operations, VinFast continues to develop an integrated EV ecosystem that includes products, services, and charging infrastructure through partnerships with strategic partners such as V-Green and local charging infrastructure operators. Through this partner network, VinFast aims to develop a system of more than 1.5 million charging ports globally, helping expand access to charging infrastructure and deliver a seamless, convenient EV ownership experience for customers in international markets.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.com

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