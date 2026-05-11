VinFast Honoured as 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' At Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 11: VinFast India has been honored with the "EV Manufacturer of the Year" award at the Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2026. The recognition reflects the company's strong progress in the market, its expanding product portfolio, and its long-term commitment to supporting the adoption of electric mobility in India.

Hosted by Times Network, the Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards is a flagship industry platform that convenes policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to shape conversations around the future of mobility. The platform also honours excellence across the automotive sector, recognising organisations that are driving innovation, sustainability, and next-generation mobility solutions.

At the Times Drive Auto Summit & Awards 2026, the "EV Manufacturer of the Year" title was awarded to VinFast, which has demonstrated a clear market presence, a consistent product strategy, and a meaningful contribution to the advancement of electric mobility. VinFast's recognition reflects its focused approach to building a relevant product lineup while investing in long-term ecosystem development in India.

The recognition further adds to the list of accolades VinFast has received in the Indian market, including "EV Champion of the Year" at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2026, "Breakthrough Brand of the Year" at the Car & Bike Awards 2026, along with product honours such as "EV SUV of the Year - Editor's Choice" for the VF 7 at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026 and "Value for Money Car of the Year" for the VF 6 at the Autocar India Awards 2026, reflecting continued positive evaluation from industry experts toward the company's product direction and long-term investment strategy.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "The recognition as 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' comes as a strong affirmation that we are on the right path in India, guided by a focused and long-term approach. Our effort has been towards simplifying EV adoption by combining relevant products with strong ownership support and long-term value. As we move ahead, we aim to make electric mobility a natural and practical choice for Indian consumers."

Mr. Manav Sinha, Editor, Times Drive, added, "VinFast has entered the Indian EV space with remarkable clarity, confidence and ambition. From its product strategy and local manufacturing commitment to its focus on charging support, ownership peace of mind and customer-first initiatives, the brand is building more than just electric vehicles - it is building an ecosystem. At Times Drive, we believe VinFast's aggressive and future-ready approach has made a strong impact on India's EV landscape, making it a deserving winner of the EV Maker of the Year award."

In 2026, VinFast continues to build strong momentum in the Indian EV market. Following the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs, both of which have secured 5-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, VinFast has strengthened its presence across key regions. The company has further expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the VF MPV 7, marking its entry into the electric MPV segment and reinforcing its focus on family-oriented mobility solutions.

Alongside the portfolio expansion, VinFast is enhancing the ownership experience through initiatives such as assured resale, structured buyback programmes, and comprehensive after-sales support. The company is also rapidly building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem that integrates manufacturing, retail, financial solutions, charging infrastructure, and after-sales services, ensuring a seamless customer experience through close collaboration with local partners. In parallel, VinFast continues to advance its broader commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Seeds of Change programme, through which every VinFast test drive contributes to tree plantation and meal support for underserved children across India.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

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