VinFast India Named 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' at HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has been awarded the "EV Manufacturer of the Year" at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026. The recognition highlights VinFast's growing contribution to India's electric mobility ecosystem and its focus on building a comprehensive EV proposition spanning products, technology, manufacturing, retail and customer experience.

Hosted by HT Auto, Hindustan Times' dedicated automotive platform, the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards is a prominent industry initiative that brings together automotive leaders, brands and enthusiasts to recognise excellence and celebrate the achievements shaping India's evolving mobility landscape.

Reflecting the broader evolution of India's electric mobility landscape, the "EV Manufacturer of the Year" honour recognises companies that advance electrification not only through their products, but also through infrastructure, technology, service and long-term commitment. Against this benchmark, VinFast's recognition reflects its sustained efforts to support the development of India's electric mobility ecosystem and contribute to the country's transition towards electrification.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, "We are honoured to receive the 'EV Manufacturer of the Year' recognition at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards. This is a meaningful acknowledgement of the work we are doing to build a strong and sustainable foundation for electric mobility in India. Our approach has always been to look beyond the vehicle and build an ecosystem that brings together locally manufactured products, a growing retail and service network, financing, charging and customer-focused ownership solutions. As we deepen our presence across India, we remain focused on raising the bar for electric mobility and creating an experience that delivers greater value and confidence to Indian customers."

Mr. Prashant Singh, Editor, HT Auto, said, "In a relatively short span of time, VinFast has established itself as a significant player in India's EV ecosystem. With a strategically positioned portfolio that caters to the needs of Indian EV buyers, a supporting charging ecosystem, and competitive pricing, VinFast Auto India is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in one of the world's largest and most competitive automotive markets."

The award builds on the recognition VinFast has received across leading automotive platforms in India, including "EV Manufacturer of the Year" at Times Drive Auto Summit and Awards, "EV Champion of the Year" at the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2026, and "Breakthrough Brand of the Year" at the Car & Bike Awards 2026, along with product honours such as "EV SUV of the Year - Editor's Choice" for the VF 7 at the BBC TopGear India Awards 2026 and "Value for Money Car of the Year" for the VF 6 at the Autocar India Awards 2026, reflecting continued positive evaluation from industry experts toward the company's product direction and long-term investment strategy.

Since entering the Indian market, VinFast has continued to expand its product portfolio and local presence. The company currently offers the VF 6, VF 7 and VF MPV 7 in India, with the vehicles locally assembled at its manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The VF MPV 7, launched in April 2026, marked VinFast's third product introduction in India within a year. The company has also accelerated the development of its retail and after-sales ecosystem. Having reached its 60th 3S dealership in August 2026, VinFast remains on track to establish 75 dealerships across India by the end of 2026, with its expansion extending beyond major metropolitan markets to emerging cities and towns.

With India emerging as an important market in the global transition towards electric mobility, VinFast is continuing to invest in its local presence while expanding access to premium electric mobility across the country. The company's growing footprint in India reflects its long-term commitment to supporting the country's transition towards a more sustainable and technology-led mobility ecosystem.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in.

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