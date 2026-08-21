VinFast India Partners with Federal Bank to Strengthen Dealer Financing Ecosystem

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 21: VinFast India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, to provide tailored inventory financing solutions for its authorised dealer network. The partnership marks another important step in VinFast's strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem in India, empowering dealers with greater financial flexibility, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling them to grow alongside the Company as it continues expanding its nationwide distribution network.

Under the partnership, Federal Bank will offer customized inventory financing solutions that enable VinFast dealers to optimize working capital, maintain healthy vehicle inventory, and respond efficiently to growing customer demand. The financing solutions are designed to strengthen dealers' operational capabilities while supporting VinFast's continued network expansion across India.

By combining Federal Bank's financial strength and nationwide reach with VinFast's rapidly expanding dealer network, the collaboration aims to build a stronger, more resilient retail foundation to support the Company's long-term growth in one of the world's fastest-growing electric vehicle markets.

The MOU was signed by Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia, and Ms. Kumkum Jain, Additional SVP, Federal Bank Limited.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "A strong dealer network is fundamental to delivering consistent and seamless customer experience. Our partnership with Federal Bank is an important step towards equipping our dealer partners with the financial flexibility needed to support business growth and operational efficiency. As we continue to expand our footprint across India, we remain focused on building a robust retail ecosystem that enables our partners to grow alongside us while delivering the highest standards of service to customers."

Ms. Kumkum Jain, Additional SVP, The Federal Bank Limited, said, "Federal Bank is pleased to partner with VinFast to provide tailored inventory financing solutions for its dealer network. This collaboration combines VinFast's commitment to sustainable mobility with Federal Bank's expertise in dealer financing, supporting the growth of India's EV ecosystem."

The partnership reinforces VinFast's broader strategy of building a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem in India through strategic collaborations spanning financing, charging infrastructure, after-sales service, and retail. Having recently opened its 60th 3S dealership in the country, the Company remains on track to establish 75 dealerships nationwide by the end of the year, with streamlined inventory financing further strengthening dealer readiness, optimizing inventory management, and enabling partners to better serve growing customer demand for electric vehicles.

VinFast continues to expand its presence across India through investments spanning manufacturing, retail, and customer support infrastructure. Alongside its plant in Tamil Nadu, the Company is building a nationwide dealership and after-sales network while collaborating with strategic partners to make electric mobility more accessible and convenient for Indian consumers.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in.

Federal Bank (NSE: FEDERALBNK) is one of India's leading private sector banks, with a legacy spanning nine decades and a clear focus on long-term value creation. As of 30th June 2026, the Bank's total business stood at INR 5.97 lakh crore.

With a strong nationwide presence of over 1,600 banking outlets complemented by robust digital capabilities, Federal Bank serves millions of customers through an integrated physical and digital network. The Bank maintains an international presence through its Representative Offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which serve as key touchpoints for Non-Resident Indian customers in the UAE. It also operates an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City, becoming part of India's evolving global financial ecosystem.

Anchored in its core values of trust, prudence, and customer-centricity, Federal Bank continues to evolve through disciplined execution and a clear, contemporary approach to banking.

Learn more at: www.federal.bank.in.

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