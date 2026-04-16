VinFast Launches the All-New VF MPV 7, A Spacious Electric Seven-Seater for Indian Customers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 16: VinFast Auto India, a subsidiary of the global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, launched the all-new VF MPV 7 for Indian customers. The VF MPV 7 is a premium electric, seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle engineered for the space and versatility that Indian customers truly need. The launch marks VinFast's third product introduction within a year, underscoring the company's commitment to expand its footprint across the fast-growing electric vehicle market in India.

Designed around the insight that space remains the primary consideration for multi-generational Indian families, with a theatre-style seating layout and a truly spacious third row, the VF MPV 7 seats seven in comfort. It has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm and offers up to 1,240 litres of storage, accommodating luggage, daily essentials, and the lifestyle demands of family life with equal ease.

A 60.13 kWh lithium-ion battery delivers a range of 517 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified), while fast charging replenishes the battery from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. Delivering 150 kW and 280 Nm of torque via front-wheel drive, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds. The exterior design features all-LED lighting, completing a vehicle that is genuinely premium inside and out.

In addition, the VF MPV 7 comes with a comprehensive ownership package, including 3-year free maintenance, a 10-year battery warranty, a 7-year vehicle warranty, a 5-year suspension warranty, a 7-year paint warranty, and 7 years of roadside assistance, delivering a best-in-segment assurance package for customers.

Mr. Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "The all-new VF MPV 7 is VinFast's third product for India, and is most suited for customers with large families. It is designed to offer generous space for every member of the family, comfort that makes even the longest journeys feel effortless, and intelligent features that elevate every single drive. With the VF MPV 7, we are entering a new segment, but more importantly, we are expanding our commitment to India."

Product Highlights - All New VF MPV 7

- Exterior style: Bold upright front fascia with signature V light.

- Standout dimensions in the 7-seater electric MPV segment: The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width, and 1,734 mm in height, offering generous space for all occupants.

- Longest wheelbase for enhanced cabin comfort: The best-in-segment 2,840 mm wheelbase provides ample cabin space for all occupants.

- Modern and sophisticated integrated gear stalk on the steering column.

Premium modern exterior styling: Clean, simple lines and subtle contours across the body of the VF MPV 7 lend it a distinct and contemporary MPV silhouette.

- Signature V-shaped LED light

- Dual-function DRL with LED turn indicators

- 48.26 cm (19") black alloy wheels

- Sporty cladding all-around

- Large window area for all-around visibility

- Chrome window beltline

- Integrated rear spoiler

- Shark fin antenna

- Rear washer, wiper and defogger

Minimalist Upmarket Interiors: The interiors of the VF MPV 7 are simple and minimalist yet offer a choice of a sporty all black interior theme or a premium dual tone black and brown interior theme.

- Tilt and telescopic D-cut leatherette wrapped multi-function steering wheel

- Leatherette seat upholstery

- Leatherette inserts in doors and armrests

- Adjustable headrests for all seats

- All three-point seat belts, with pretensioners in the front row

- Bezel-less day/night IRVM

- Large storage under front armrest

- Utility space under central console

- Chrome lined front cup holders

Configurable Flexible 7-Seat Configuration: The VF MPV 7 adapts to the modern urban lifestyle needs of Indian customers.

- Practical three-row theatre-style seating

- Truly spacious third row, usable even for average Indian adults

- Seat cushioning that offers the right balance of firmness and softness

- 6-way adjustable driver seat

- Second row seats with slide, recline and 60:40 split and ISOFIX

- Third row seats with recline and 50:50 split

- Boot space of 126 L with all seats up, expandable up to 1,240 L

Infotainment and Connectivity:

- Free-standing 25.65 cm (10.1") infotainment screen

- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

- Speakers in all doors

- Connected car technology

- Type A and Type C USB ports

- 12 V port in first row and boot

Comfort and Convenience:

- Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

- Auto-fold body-coloured ORVM with LED turn signal

- Passive keyless entry

- Brake pedal integrated starter (No push button needed)

- All windows auto up/down with anti-pinch

- Automatic HVAC with PM 2.5 air filter

- Dedicated AC controls for third row with ergonomically positioned air vents

- Cup holders in third row

- ViVi virtual assistant

- Camp mode that keeps the lights, HVAC, and infotainment systems on

Performance: Akin to the versatile use of the VF MPV 7, the car is equipped with a powertrain that delivers best-in-class peak output of 150 kW, yet the power delivery is such that even new drivers will be at ease.

- 60.13 kWh usable battery capacity

- 517 km ARAI certified range

- 10% to 70% fast charge in 30 minutes

- DC charging of up to 80 kW

- 150 kW peak power, 280 Nm peak torque

- 0 to 100 km/h in under 9 seconds

- 140 km/h top speed

- Multiple Drive and Regenerative Braking Modes

- Creep Mode

Safety Pack:

- ABS, EBD, BA

- ESC, TCS

- 4 Airbags

- Hill Start Assist

- Roll Over Mitigation

- Emergency Signal System

- All Disc Brakes

- Integrated Dynamic Brakes

The VF MPV 7 joins the VF 6 and the VF 7 in VinFast India's growing product lineup. Locally assembled at VinFast's factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, the vehicles are produced in India, for India.

Alongside expanding its product range, VinFast is also accelerating the development of its retail and service network across India. After reaching 35 showrooms by the end of 2025 and recently inaugurating its 50th facility, the company aims to expand its network to 75 showrooms nationwide by the end of 2026, with a focus on growing beyond major metros into cities and towns across the country.

On the service side, VinFast has partnered with various brands and established service partners to set up Extended Service Workshops nationwide. These workshops operate alongside the VinFast dealership network and ensure that wherever customers are, support is close by. By the end of 2026, the number of workshops will reach more than 230 across India.

In parallel, VinFast is rolling out a range of initiatives, including extending its free EV charging programme across the V-Green network through March 31, 2029 for all customers; introducing the "Trade Gas For Electric" programme with attractive incentives, financing packages and flexible loan options; and implementing a Value Assured buyback programme of up to 75% to help safeguard long-term asset value. These efforts are designed to support consumers in transitioning to electric mobility, contributing to the acceleration of transport electrification and India's emission reduction goals.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making electric mobility more accessible to everyone. VinFast's current product portfolio includes a wide range of electric SUVs, electric motorcycles, electric bicycles, and electric buses.

VinFast is entering its next phase of growth by rapidly expanding its global distribution and dealer network while strengthening manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on key markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: vinfastauto.in

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