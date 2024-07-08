Vinra Group Targets 500 Crore Growth Fueled by Innovation and Market Shifts

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 8: Vinra Group, led by Chairman and Managing Director Vinod Ranjan, is aiming for a significant milestone of 500 crore rupees in revenue.

Recalling the company's journey, Vinod Ranjan spoke about their humble beginnings and how a combination of dedicated staff, ambitious goals, and a focus on customer care has fueled their success.

Vinra Group initially carved a niche in the real estate sector by providing turnkey solutions encompassing construction, interior design, and development. This established them as a leading real estate service provider.

Now, they're poised for an exciting new chapter with expansion into precast solutions, green buildings, farm developments, and affordable housing projects. These ventures are expected to propel their turnover to new heights.

Precast Solutions for Faster Completion:

Precast construction isn't new, but its use in smaller structures, including residential villas, is rapidly growing the market. This is largely due to its ability to slash construction timelines by up to 70 per cent compared to conventional methods. Vinra's entry into precast construction is seen as a major driver of their future growth.

In a discussion with Vinod Ranjan, his optimism about precast solutions was evident. He highlighted the critical factors of extreme labor shortages, rising labor costs, and inconsistent quality control on traditional construction sites that precast construction can effectively address.

Green Buildings: A Sustainable Future

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing environmental consciousness and self-sufficiency. There's a growing demand for buildings that incorporate local materials, water conservation, natural cooling systems, power generation, reduced energy consumption, and green spaces.

Green buildings perfectly align with this shift in preferences, and Vinra Group sees this sector as a significant contributor to their overall growth strategy.

Farm Developments Capitalize on New Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped the real estate landscape. The rise of hybrid work models, where employees visit offices only occasionally, has fueled interest in farm living and villa communities.

Consumer preferences are demonstrably moving away from high-rise apartments and towards independent villas with gardens and pet-friendly areas. This entirely new segment in the real estate market presents a major opportunity.

Furthermore, the Karnataka government's decision to implement the 79 AB clause of the Land Reforms Act has further boosted the demand for farmhouses and plots.

Vinod Ranjan's company has achieved significant sales success by capitalizing on these trends and developing farm plots that cater to current consumer preferences. Vinra anticipates this vertical to be a major contributor to their overall revenue.

Affordable Housing Aligned with Government Vision

In line with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) initiative, Vinra Group, under the leadership of Vinod Ranjan, has ventured into affordable housing to meet this growing market demand.

Government support through measures like reduced GST, lower registration charges, and subsidies has significantly boosted this sector. While profit margins may be lower in affordable housing, the sheer volume of projects can significantly contribute to the group's overall turnover.

Vinra Group's diversified strategy positions them for impressive growth, with each sector poised to contribute significantly to achieving their ambitious target of 500 crore rupees.

For more information visit: https://vinragroup.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/vinod-ranjan/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)