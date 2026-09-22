Virohan Expands Access to Healthcare Education with ₹2 Crore Merit Scholarship

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: Virohan, a healthcare education company, has announced the Aspire for Healthcare Scholarship, a ₹2 Crore merit-based scholarship pool for students enrolling in undergraduate and postgraduate healthcare degree programs through its university partners.

The scholarship is designed to make pathways to allied and healthcare more accessible. Eligible students enrolling through Virohan's university partners can avail:

- ₹35,000 scholarship for every eligible student

- ₹75,000 scholarship for students scoring 75% or above in Class 12

- ₹1,50,000 scholarship for students scoring 90% or above in Class 12

The scholarship amount is adjusted upfront against the program fee.

While healthcare remains among the most popular career choices, awareness is still heavily concentrated around a small number of conventional medical professions. Allied & Healthcare Professionals (AHP), including Physiotherapists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Radiology Technologists, Optometrists, Anesthesia and OT Technicians, make up a significant share of the clinical and diagnostic workforce, and are recognized under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). Yet many students and families remain unaware of the career pathways.

Programs covered under the scholarship:

Undergraduate Programs -

- Physiotherapy (PT)

- Optometry (Optom)

- Medical Laboratory Science (MLS)

- Medical Radiology & Imaging Technology (MRIT)

- Anesthesia & Operation Theatre Technology (AOTT)

- Cosmetic Science (CS)

- Healthcare Management & Artificial Intelligence (HM & AI)

Postgraduate Program -

- Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management (MBA HM)

Commenting on the scholarship, Nalin Saluja, Co-Founder and CTO, Virohan, said: "India's healthcare future will be shaped by a skilled healthcare workforce. From diagnostics and imaging to rehabilitation and patient care, Allied & Healthcare professionals make up nearly 60% of the healthcare workforce and play a crucial role in the ecosystem. We want more young people to discover these careers, understand the opportunities they offer, and have the support to pursue them. Aspire for Healthcare is our effort to make these career pathways more visible and help more young people build their future in healthcare."

The initiative builds on Virohan's continued commitment to making healthcare education more accessible through merit-based scholarships. Through Virohan's Women in Healthcare (WIH) initiative, announced earlier this year, the company has offered ₹3.5 Crore in scholarships to 550 female students pursuing Allied & Healthcare programs across its partner universities. The Aspire for Healthcare Scholarship extends this approach to all healthcare aspirants.

The scholarship is available across Virohan's network of partner universities, which includes institutions such as UPES (Dehradun), SR University (Warangal), BBD University (Lucknow), CMR University (Bengaluru), MIT University (Shillong), Joy University (Kanyakumari), Vikrant University (Gwalior), Silver Oak University (Ahmedabad), and Lingaya's Vidyapeeth (Faridabad), among others.

Now Accepting Applications

Students and parents looking to explore healthcare programs and apply for the Virohan Aspire for Healthcare scholarship can visit www.virohan.com/aspire-scholarship or call on +91 8588802253. Applications are open now.

About Virohan

Virohan is an education-to-industry partner transforming healthcare education by bringing academia and industry closer together. It enables leading universities to deliver world-class healthcare education and partners with healthcare institutions to strengthen talent across high-demand healthcare and management professions.

Founded by Kunaal Dudeja, Nalin Saluja and Archit Jayaswal, Virohan aims to build a skilled workforce supporting national healthcare priorities and global talent needs by aligning academic delivery with real-world industry requirements.

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