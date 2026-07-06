Virtuoso Optoelectronics Moves to the NSE and BSE Main Boards, Strengthening Its Growth Journey

PNN

Nashik, (Maharashtra) [India], July 6: Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited (VOEPL), an Electronics Manufacturing Services company with OEM and ODM capabilities across consumer durables and white goods, today announced the successful migration of its equity shares from the BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of NSE and BSE.

The migration marks an important step in VOEPL's journey as a listed company. The company was listed on the BSE SME Platform in 2022 and has since expanded its manufacturing presence across key product categories including air conditioners, compressors, refrigeration products, LED lighting, water dispensers and washing machines.

With effect from July 1, 2026, the company's entire issued and paid-up equity share capital comprising 3,18,33,079 equity shares of ₹10 each has been listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE and BSE Main Boards.

The development comes at a time when VOEPL is strengthening its manufacturing scale and expanding capacity across key segments. The company currently operates 10 manufacturing facilities across Nashik, Chennai and Sanand with a total manufacturing area of ~ 1.5 million sq. ft. Its multi-location manufacturing strategy supports geographic diversification, while its multi segment strategy helps it diversify its business operations. Further, backward integration capabilities allow the company to provide products with desired quality and cost structure for its customers.

Key Highlights

- Successfully migrated from the BSE SME Platform to the NSE and BSE Main Boards effective July 1, 2026

- Entire issued and paid-up equity capital comprising 3,18,33,079 equity shares of ₹10 each is now listed on the Main Boards

- Migration approved by 99.81% of shareholders through a Postal Ballot concluded in November 2025

- VOEPL was listed on the BSE SME Platform in 2022

- The company is expanding capacity across air conditioners, EMS, compressors and commercial refrigeration

Commenting on the development, Sukrit Bharati, Managing Director, Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited, said, "The migration to the NSE and BSE Main Boards is an important milestone for Virtuoso Optoelectronics and reflects the confidence shown by our shareholders. Since our listing on the BSE SME Platform in 2022, we have focused on building manufacturing depth, improving backward integration and expanding our capabilities across key consumer durable categories."

He added, "This move gives us access to a wider investor community and strengthens our position as we enter the next phase of growth. We remain grateful to our customers, investors, bankers, partners, employees and all other stakeholders for their continued support."

Since its incorporation in 2015, Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited has grown into a diversified manufacturing partner offering integrated OEM and ODM solutions along with Electronics Manufacturing Services. The company manufactures air conditioners, refrigeration products, reciprocating compressors, LED lighting products, water dispensers, washing machines and other consumer durable products for leading brands.

With facilities located across Nashik, Chennai and Sanand, supported by backward integration and advanced manufacturing infrastructure, VOEPL continues to strengthen its position in India's electronics and consumer durables manufacturing ecosystem.

The company has also been investing in product diversification, localisation and technology-led expansion. VOEPL is a beneficiary under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive Scheme for White Goods and continues to expand its manufacturing footprint in line with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

About Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Limited is an Electronics Manufacturing Services company with OEM and ODM capabilities across consumer durables and white goods. Incorporated in 2015, the company serves leading consumer brands and manufactures products across categories such as air conditioners, refrigeration products, compressors, LED lighting, water dispensers and washing machines. The company operates manufacturing facilities across Nashik, Chennai and Sanand.

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