Vishal Mega Mart Recognized in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 1: Vishal Mega Mart, a leader in the retail domain, is happy to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, a definitive ranking of India's 500 most valuable companies. This recognition highlights Vishal Mega Mart's continuous commitment to make the aspirations of a billion Indians affordable.

Mr. Gunender Kapur, MD & CEO of Vishal Mega Mart, stated, "We are pleased to be featured in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 List. It reflects the trust that millions of customers across India place in us and the dedication and hard work of thousands of our employees in our stores, warehouses and offices across the country."

The 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, a collaboration between Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India, is a benchmark for corporate success in the Indian economy. It highlights the top 500 most valuable companies in India. Being part of this list puts Vishal Mega Mart among the elite group of companies that are shaping the narrative of India's growth and dynamism.

About Vishal Mega Mart

Vishal Mega Mart Limited is a one stop destination for making aspirations affordable for India's young and middle-income group customers. The company strives to provide an aspirational range of high-quality fashion, general merchandise and FMCG products at prices that are affordable. The company curates a unique range of merchandise through its portfolio of 26 own brands which contribute to 75% of our revenue.

Vishal has a pan-India presence with 800+ stores across 535+ cities. Further, Vishal's digital quick commerce initiative is now available in more than 500 cities with a registered user base of 14 million.

With 169 million customers, Vishal's loyalty program is India's largest customer loyalty program and ranks as the 12th largest globally. Vishal Mega Mart has also been featured in the Kantar BrandZ™ 2025 Most Valuable Indian Brands List (Top 100).

About Hurun India 500

The Hurun India 500 is an annual ranking published by Hurun India that recognizes India's 500 most valuable companies based on their market capitalization (for listed companies) or estimated valuation (for unlisted companies). The list serves as a benchmark of corporate excellence and reflects the strength, scale and resilience of India's business ecosystem across sectors such as retail, FMCG, technology, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and consumer businesses.

The 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500, published in collaboration with Axis Bank's Burgundy Private, showcases companies that have demonstrated sustained value creation, strong business performance and long-term growth. The ranking highlights organizations that are contributing significantly to India's economic development through innovation, employment generation and expanding consumer access. Being featured in the Hurun India 500 places companies among India's most valuable enterprises and recognizes their role in shaping the country's evolving corporate landscape.

The ranking is widely regarded by industry leaders, investors and policymakers as an important indicator of corporate performance and business leadership in India. It provides insights into emerging sectors, evolving consumer trends and the growing influence of Indian enterprises on both domestic and global markets. The annual list also celebrates companies that continue to build enduring brands, strengthen governance practices and drive sustainable growth while contributing meaningfully to India's expanding economy.

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