Vista Communication Wins Double Gold at DigiXX AdGully Awards 2026 -- A Landmark Moment for Indian Advertising

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 12: In a proud moment for Indian advertising and creative excellence, Vista Communication, one of India's most celebrated 360° creative agencies, has clinched two prestigious Gold Awards at the DigiXX AdGully Awards 2026, held in New Delhi. The agency bagged Gold in two highly competitive categories -- Best Creative Innovation in Brand Engagement for the Lux Cozi TVC and Best Creative Disruption in Brand Recall & Positioning for the Super Shakti TVC -- cementing its position as a powerhouse of creative storytelling and strategic brand communication.

A Double Gold That Speaks Volumes

The DigiXX AdGully Awards, recognised as one of India's most authoritative platforms celebrating innovation and excellence in digital marketing and advertising, saw fierce competition from agencies across the country. Winning not one but two Gold Awards in a single evening is a testament to Vista Communication's relentless pursuit of creative brilliance and its deep understanding of consumer behaviour and brand dynamics.

The two winning campaigns stood out for distinct yet complementary reasons -- one for its ability to spark genuine engagement, and the other for its power to disrupt the conventional and make a brand unforgettable.

Gold -- Best Creative Innovation in Brand Engagement: Lux Cozi TVC

The Lux Cozi TVC, conceptualised and produced by Vista Communication, earned the Gold Award for Best Creative Innovation in Brand Engagement -- a category that recognises campaigns that go beyond conventional advertising to create a meaningful, lasting connection between a brand and its audience.

The TVC was built on a foundation of deep consumer insight, blending emotional storytelling with sharp brand messaging to deliver a campaign that resonated with audiences across demographics. Rather than following a predictable advertising formula, the creative team at Vista Communication dared to reimagine how a functional innerwear brand could connect on a deeply personal, aspirational level.

The result was a film that didn't just sell a product -- it built a relationship. It sparked conversations, earned organic engagement, and reinforced Lux Cozi as a brand that truly understands the modern Indian consumer.

Gold -- Best Creative Disruption in Brand Recall & Positioning: Super Shakti TVC

The second Gold came in the category of Best Creative Disruption in Brand Recall & Positioning for the Super Shakti TVC -- a category that honours campaigns that boldly challenge category norms and leave an indelible mark on the audience's memory.

True to its name, the Super Shakti TVC was a bold, disruptive piece of creative work that refused to blend into the background. Rooted in Vista Communication's signature approach of combining unconventional thinking with data-driven strategy, the campaign created a powerful brand recall loop -- ensuring that every time the target audience encountered the brand, the TVC's messaging came rushing back with clarity and emotion.

In an era of shrinking attention spans and information overload, making a brand truly stick is an art. With Super Shakti, Vista Communication demonstrated that it has mastered this art.

The Voice Behind the Victory

"These two Gold Awards are not just trophies -- they are proof that when you deeply understand a consumer's world and dare to tell stories that matter, magic happens. At Vista Communication, we have always believed that great advertising lives at the intersection of human truth and creative courage. Winning at DigiXX AdGully with Lux Cozi and Super Shakti reaffirms our belief that bold ideas, backed by strategy and heart, will always find their audience. This is just the beginning."

-- Mr. Jaya Sankar, Founder & Chief Creative Director, Vista Communication

About Vista Communication -- 22+ Years of Creative Excellence

Founded in 2000 and headquartered across Kolkata and Mumbai, Vista Communication is a full-service 360° creative communication agency with over 22 years of experience in developing marketing strategies, creative communication, and innovative advertising solutions for some of India's most prominent brands.

A Milestone That Marks Many More to Come

Winning two Gold Awards at the DigiXX AdGully Awards 2026 is more than an industry accolade -- it is a validation of Vista Communication's philosophy that the best advertising is born when creative courage meets strategic intelligence.

As brands across India continue to navigate an increasingly complex media landscape, Vista Communication stands ready -- armed with 22+ years of experience, a fiercely talented team, and a proven track record of delivering campaigns that win in the market and on the awards stage.

About DigiXX AdGully Awards

The DigiXX AdGully Awards is one of India's most respected platforms for recognising innovation, excellence, and impact in digital marketing and advertising. Held annually, the awards celebrate agencies, brands, and individuals who are pushing the boundaries of creative and strategic communication in India.

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