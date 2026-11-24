PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24: Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, has launched a new production line for Cellular Network Access Device (NAD) modules at its Chennai manufacturing plant. The investment expands Visteon's local manufacturing capabilities in India.

The new production line was inaugurated by Sachin Lawande, President and Chief Executive Officer, joined by members of Visteon's leadership team. This strengthens Visteon's regional supply chain and establishes India as a manufacturing base for Cellular NAD technology serving customers worldwide.

Part of Visteon's integrated and standalone telematics solutions, the Cellular NAD module brings enhanced connectivity capabilities to vehicle platforms. Built around advanced modem technology, the module provides a scalable hardware foundation that can evolve to support cellular-satellite connectivity and Reduced Capability (RedCap) chipsets.

The platform can also be augmented with Connected Services (SKU), providing additional processing capacity to introduce new functionalities as vehicle requirements evolve.

Local production gives automakers access to critical vehicle electronics closer to their markets while advancing India's automotive telematics ecosystem. It also establishes a roadmap for future innovations in satellite communications, Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) connectivity and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

"Innovation creates its greatest value when it is scaled and delivered effectively. Bringing Cellular NAD production to Chennai allows us to serve customers closer to their markets, advance the Make in India vision and reinforce the region's growing role in automotive technology," shared Sachin Lawande, President and Chief Executive Officer, Visteon.

The localization also strengthens Visteon's vertically integrated approach to automotive electronics. By combining connectivity and cockpit expertise with growing capabilities in AI, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD), Visteon helps automakers bring more sophisticated features to market at a competitive cost.

"This line is designed for scale, giving us the flexibility to adapt as connectivity requirements evolve. It also strengthens supply-chain resilience and brings production closer to customers, helping us deliver with greater speed, consistency and responsiveness," added Joao Paulo Ribeiro, Senior Vice President, Operations, Supply Chain, and Quality at Visteon.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. For more information, visit visteon.com.

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