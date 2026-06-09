Vivanta Miramar Opens Verre: An Immersive Rooftop Experience Above the City

VMPL

Goa [India], June 9: Vivanta Miramar unveils Verre, a vibrant new rooftop glasshouse where handcrafted beverages, elevated global cuisine, curated music and immersive storytelling come together against panoramic sea views.

Designed as a destination for memorable evenings, Verre offers a unique blend of culinary experiences, engaging ambience and artistic expression. With its stunning rooftop setting overlooking the Arabian Sea, the venue brings together exceptional dining, live entertainment and thoughtfully curated experiences in an atmosphere that celebrates creativity, connection and celebration.

At the heart of the experience is a thoughtfully curated beverage programme inspired by the sun and moon, featuring handcrafted creations that blend classic techniques with bold global influences and unexpected ingredients. Complementing the beverage offering is a contemporary menu rooted in Asian, Mediterranean and Indian flavours, alongside shareable plates and a live sushi counteri .

Music plays an equally important role, transitioning from relaxed lounge and organic sounds at sunset to high-energy club beats as the night unfolds, creating an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and spirited.

Adding a distinctive layer to the concept are the Verre Characters. These are quirky personas inspired by people we encounter every day, from overthinkers and socialites to dreamers and collectors, inviting guests to discover which Verre character they relate to most.

"Verre is an exciting addition to Goa's evolving social and culinary landscape. We wanted to create a destination that goes beyond food and beverages--a space where design, storytelling, music and culinary artistry come together to create memorable experiences. Whether it's a sunset gathering, an evening with friends or a celebration under the stars, Verre offers a fresh and immersive rooftop experience unlike any other," said Mr. Ranjit Philipose, Senior Vice President - Operations, Goa, IHCL.

Verre promises a dynamic journey from golden hour to after dark, redefining the rooftop experience in Goa with its unique blend of atmosphere, creativity and connection.

For more information, please contact Sanchita Banerjee Rodrigues on Sanchita.B@tajhotels.com

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/verre.goa?igsh=MWs2M2gxOHQxazJseA==

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ranjit-phillipose-8177588?

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