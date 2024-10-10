Voices for Wellness: Expert Insights on Mental Health Day

PNN New Delhi [India], October 10: On this Mental Health Day, we come together to amplify the importance of mental well-being and the diverse voices that advocate for it. Mental health is a fundamental aspect of our overall health, yet it remains shrouded in stigma and misunderstanding. In this article, we present insights from leading experts who share their perspectives on mental wellness, the challenges individuals face, and the strategies that can foster a healthier society. By shining a light on these voices, we aim to inspire conversations that promote awareness, understanding, and support for mental health initiatives in our communities.

1. Kiran Makhijani, Phd & MA in Clinical Psychology, Psychologist and Psychotherapist, Mumbai

Mental health is fluid, constantly shaped by our internal experiences and external environment. As a psychologist, I believe early intervention, especially in children, is key to building resilience and well-being throughout life. Mental health doesn't exist in isolation--it's woven into our daily lives, affected by our relationships, workspaces, and communities. By recognizing this, we can adopt simple yet powerful strategies for nurturing mental wellness. In every breath, in every step, Find moments to reflect, to rest. Mindful thoughts, gratitude's song, Guide you gently when things feel wrong. Here are a few simple strategies: Micro-mindfulness: Stay present while brushing your teeth or commuting. These small mindful moments reduce anxiety and sharpen focus. Gratitude walk: Notice the sunlight, a bird's song, or the breeze. This shifts your mindset toward positivity and builds resilience. Single-tasking: Focus on one task at a time, improving concentration and preventing burnout. Mood playlists: Music tailored to your emotional needs can uplift, soothe, or energize you. Creative breaks: Short bursts of creativity, like doodling or journaling, refresh your mind and reduce stress. These strategies easily fit into daily life, helping you build emotional stability and resilience over time. "Mental health is a daily commitment to yourself--small steps that lead to big changes."

2. Dr N. K. Tak, MBBS MD, FIPS, MIASM, Orange Belt (Marshal Art), Ex S.R. at AIIMS, New Delhi, Founder & CEO at Mann Clinic (Mental Health Startup), Jaipur

Dr N. K. Tak emphasizes the critical need to recognize mental health issues in the workplace. Symptoms can vary widely, but common indicators include a decline in performance, difficulty concentrating, mood swings, and changes in sleep or appetite. These signs may suggest it's time to seek help, whether for yourself or a colleague.

Workplace challenges, such as long hours, a toxic environment, and insufficient support, can significantly impact mental well-being. Dr Tak advocates for proactive coping strategies. Prioritizing self-care through adequate sleep, a nutritious diet, and regular exercise can lead to substantial improvements in mental health.

Creating a balanced schedule and taking regular breaks are essential to prevent burnout and maintain productivity. "You're not alone in this struggle," Dr Tak notes. "Seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness."

By fostering an open dialogue about mental health, we can create a more supportive workplace culture. Addressing mental health is not just an individual responsibility; it's a collective commitment to well-being and productivity..

3. Dr Pooja Anand Sharma, Founder and Chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre, Psychologist, Psychotherapist, Delhi

Dr. Pooja Anand Sharma (founder and chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre), a renowned Psychologist and Psychotherapist with over 22 years of experience, emphasizes the critical bond between mental and physical health. She believes that the body and mind are inextricably linked--when one suffers, the other is impacted. Dr. Pooja advocates for a holistic approach to healing, addressing not only physical symptoms but also the mental and emotional dimensions of well-being. Through her expertise in psychology, energy healing, and integrative therapies, she encourages individuals to pay attention to their mental state as a pathway to enhancing physical health. Her approach promotes mindfulness, emotional release, and stress management, which, when combined with physical care, can transform health from within. Dr. Pooja's philosophy revolves around balance, suggesting that the key to true well-being lies in nurturing both mind and body in harmony.

At Vishwas Healing Centre, she has introduced over 25 modalities that provide individuals with practical tools for healing and transformation, promoting lolasting well-being. Driven by a commitment to uplift and inspire, Dr. Pooja is dedicated to guiding others on their journeys toward self-realization and inner growth.

4. Reena Chopra, Child Psychology and Modern Parenting Coach, Founder and CEO of SAAR Holistic Wellness

In the transformative journey of motherhood, a mother's mental health is often neglected, though it is critical for nurturing happy, connected families. From emotional regulation and identity loss to mother guilt and chronic exhaustion, modern mothers face unique challenges. Ironically, while physical health is prioritized during pregnancy, little attention is given to mental wellbeing, leaving many to silently suffer from post-partum depression and feelings of worthlessness--particularly those forced to pause their careers.

It's time to break the taboo surrounding maternal mental health. Research shows that resilient, confident, and emotionally balanced children are raised by mindful, mentally healthy mothers. This is a global issue, as seen in discussions with parents from South Africa to Texas, where the need for mental wellness support remains high. We must create an open dialogue and provide proactive resources for mothers, because happy, connected mothers foster kind, conscious children, essential for making the world a better place.

This Mental Health Awareness Day, let's empower mothers by advocating for their mental wellbei-because when mothers thrive, families and society flourish.

5. Saumya Sharan, M.Phil (Gold Medallist), Senior Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Founder : The Pink Elephant, Gurgaon

As we witness another World Mental Health Day in a new year, it's more important than ever to take a pause and reflect--not just at an individual level, but at a systemic and collective level. As a mental health professional with a decade of experience, I believe it's high time we ask ourselves some difficult questions, both within our organizations and regarding the systems we are part of, as well as the people we work and live with: What do I want my life to be about?

What has made it so hard for me to take care of myself? What am I waiting for to move toward a life that truly emphasizes balance and well-being?

It's time for us to delve deeper and understand how willing we are to address the sense of exhaustion we constantly feel (despite endless cups of coffee) and whether we're ready to have the difficult conversations necessary for change.

6. Dr Vikas Bhatheja, PhD (Cognitive Psychology), Senior Consultant- Indus International Hospital, Chandigarh

On Mental Health Day, we must emphasize the importance of understanding the cognitive aspects of mental well-being. As a cognitive psychologist, I believe that our thoughts, beliefs, and perceptions significantly influence our mental health. Cognitive distortions--like negative thinking patterns--can lead to anxiety and depression if left unaddressed. Raising awareness about mental health is vital. We need to create environments where individuals feel safe to express their struggles and seek help. Encouraging healthy coping mechanisms, such as cognitive-behavioral strategies, can empower individuals to challenge and reframe negative thoughts. Additionally, fostering resilience through mindfulness and positive self-talk can significantly enhance emotional well-being. As we observe this day, let us commit to prioritizing mental health in our communities, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources and support necessary for a fulfilling life. Together, we can cultivate a culture of wellness and understanding.

