VOKKA and Zepto Show How Quick Commerce Is Becoming a Launchpad for Occasion-Led Gifting

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: Raksha Bandhan became more than a seasonal sales opportunity for fragrance and personal care brand VOKKA and quick-commerce platform Zepto. The two companies worked together to develop an occasion-specific gifting proposition, demonstrating how quick commerce can increasingly become a platform for product co-creation, discovery and rapid festive launches, rather than simply a last-mile delivery channel.

The collaboration combined VOKKA's rapid product-development capabilities with Zepto's platform reach and marketing visibility to create and scale occasion-specific fragrance gift sets across cities during the festive period.

Instead of placing existing products into festive packaging, VOKKA and Zepto worked on dedicated Raksha Bandhan gift sets built specifically around the occasion. The collaboration resulted in two festive formats featuring VOKKA Aqua and Thai Aqua perfumes paired with Rakhis, designed to make fragrance gifting convenient and immediately accessible during the festival.

A significant part of the collaboration was the speed at which the concept moved from idea to market. VOKKA designed, sourced and shipped the festive inventory to Zepto's warehouses in under a month, allowing the platform sellers to take the proposition to consumers while festive demand was building.

As the festive assortment was replicated across different cities in India, Zepto's platform presence and marketing visibility helped VOKKA take an occasion-specific product beyond a limited launch and make it discoverable to consumers across multiple markets during the Raksha Bandhan shopping window.

The collaboration reflects an evolving relationship between consumer brands and quick-commerce platforms. Rather than brands developing products independently and platforms functioning primarily as distribution channels, the VOKKA-Zepto approach brought together category understanding, platform visibility, rapid product development and distribution execution around a specific consumer occasion.

The response also demonstrated the potential of this model. Vokka's business on Zepto grew multifold from launch through the Raksha Bandhan period.

For VOKKA, the development cycle also represented a different approach to festive merchandising. Product concepts, packaging, sourcing and inventory had to be aligned with a relatively short festival window, requiring the brand to move considerably faster than a conventional product-development calendar.

Sonam Khurana, Founder & CEO, VOKKA, said, "Quick commerce becomes much more interesting when the brand and the platform are not working in isolation. With Zepto, the opportunity was to build something specifically around the occasion rather than simply place an existing product on the platform. Their ability to give the range visibility and scale it across cities, combined with our ability to move rapidly from concept to finished inventory, made the collaboration work."

She added, "Festive commerce is extremely time-sensitive. A good idea has limited value if it reaches the consumer after the moment has passed. What this experience showed us is that when the platform and the brand work closely together, product development, merchandising, visibility and distribution can move almost simultaneously. We believe that opens up interesting possibilities for occasion-led products beyond Raksha Bandhan."

The Raksha Bandhan initiative also points towards a broader opportunity for quick-commerce platforms to participate earlier in the product lifecycle. Category insights and consumer discovery on the platform can potentially help brands develop products specifically for festivals, gifting occasions and emerging consumption moments, while brands capable of shorter development cycles can respond to those opportunities more quickly.

For VOKKA, the partnership provides a framework that can potentially be extended to other festive and occasion-led launches, with co-creation, rapid execution and platform-led discovery forming the core of the approach.

About VOKKA

Founded in 2024 by Sonam Khurana and Sachith Sudarshan, VOKKA is an Indian fragrance and personal care brand headquartered in Noida. Its portfolio spans perfumes, deodorants, body lotions, discovery packs, gift sets and fragrance combinations. The company has manufacturing and assembly operations in Greater Noida and Bhiwadi and distributes its products across e-commerce and quick-commerce channels in India.

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