Volleyball Champions League (VCL) Launched, Heralding a New Era for Professional Volleyball in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 14: The Volleyball Champions League (VCL) was officially unveiled today at a grand launch ceremony, marking the beginning of a new era for professional volleyball in India. Organised by Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd., the event brought together eminent dignitaries, sports administrators, corporate leaders, franchise owners, international volleyball personalities, athletes, coaches, and members of the media to celebrate the launch of India's newest professional volleyball league.

The Volleyball Champions League (VCL) is founded by Mr. Dheeraj Manjeri (Patel) and Mr. Kulvant Baliyan, whose vision is to create a world-class professional volleyball ecosystem that empowers Indian athletes, strengthens grassroots development, and provides a sustainable commercial platform for the sport. The league will be spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Vishwas Bansal.

Addressing the gathering, the league leadership highlighted their commitment to transforming Indian volleyball through innovation, professionalism, transparency, and international standards, emphasising that VCL is a long-term movement dedicated to creating opportunities for players, coaches, officials, franchises, and fans.

A major announcement during the launch was the participation of 10 city-based franchises from across India in the inaugural season. The official roadmap includes Players' Selection Trials in August 2026, the Players' Auction in September 2026, and the 18-day Volleyball Champions League in October 2026, providing hundreds of talented players with an opportunity to compete at the highest professional level.

A key highlight of the evening was the Special Felicitation Ceremony organised by Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd., recognising India's recent international achievements in volleyball. The company announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh to the Indian Men's Volleyball Team for winning the Bronze Medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad and ₹10 lakh to the Indian Women's Volleyball Team for securing the Bronze Medal at the CAVA Women's Championship 2026 in Nepal.The launch was welcomed by several stalwarts of Indian volleyball.

Shri Suresh Mishra, Arjun Awardee (1980), said, "The Volleyball Champions League marks a defining moment for Indian volleyball. Professional leagues create opportunities for players, improve competitiveness, and inspire young athletes to dream bigger. I congratulate the organisers on this landmark initiative."

Shri G.E. Shridharan, Arjun Awardee (1982) and Dronacharya Awardee, said, "Indian volleyball has immense talent, and the Volleyball Champions League can provide the professional ecosystem the sport has long needed. This initiative will strengthen player development, enhance exposure, and elevate Indian volleyball to new heights."

Ms. Radhika P., Coach, Indian Women's Volleyball Team, said, "The Volleyball Champions League is a significant step towards building a stronger future for Indian volleyball. A professional league of this scale will provide players with invaluable competitive exposure, encourage young talent to pursue the sport seriously, and create a pathway for sustained excellence. I congratulate the organisers for taking this visionary initiative."

Reiterating their long-term vision, the organisers stated that the Volleyball Champions League aims to become one of Asia's premier professional volleyball competitions by combining sporting excellence with commercial innovation, fan engagement, franchise development, youth promotion, and international collaborations.

With enthusiastic support from stakeholders across the sporting fraternity, the Volleyball Champions League is poised to redefine the future of volleyball in India. As preparations begin for the inaugural season in October 2026, VCL aims to inspire the next generation of players and make a lasting contribution to India's sporting ecosystem.

The Volleyball Champions League (VCL) is organised by Adi Yogi Sports Pvt. Ltd.

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