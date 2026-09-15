Volvo CE Launched EC650 Mining Excavator at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, Showcased a Range of Construction and Mining Equipment Solutions

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15: Volvo Construction Equipment India commercially launched the EC650, a 65T class excavator, a landmark addition to its mining line-up, at the bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026. Powered by the popular Volvo D13E engine delivering 435 hp, the EC650 is engineered for superior durability and best-in-class fuel efficiency, with a robust undercarriage, heavy-duty boom and arm, and advanced hydraulics built to withstand the toughest mass excavation and mining applications. The product is available for immediate deliveries to mining customers as the buying season begins. The product will also be available through Volvo's Equipment-as-a-Service offering, reinforcing the company's customer-centric approach to accelerating the adoption of advanced mining and construction solutions. Going beyond the machine itself, Volvo will support customers across the equipment lifecycle with connected services, productivity solutions, repair and maintenance agreements, and application-led offerings- helping improve uptime, efficiency and overall site performance while contributing to India's infrastructure growth and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Key highlights:

* EC650 launched and showcased as part of Volvo CE's mining line-up at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026; product is available for immediate deliveries to mining customers as the buying season begins

* Reinforces Volvo CE's Aaj Banayein Kal campaign - a call to the country's builders to come together in shaping India's future by continuing to build the infrastructure that will support the next generation

At the heart of Volvo CE's stand in the Construction & Industrial zone is its wide 20-tonne excavator range - EC210, EC215 and EC220 - offering versatility across applications such as road construction, urban construction, quarrying, river-bed mining, etc., alongside the EC300, SD110, DD90 and L120 Electric Wheel Loader, with the EC480, EC650 and L150 taking centre stage in the Mining zone, application-led rather than product-led.

The showcase ties into Volvo CE's new campaign, 'Aaj Banayein Kal' ("Let's Build Tomorrow, Today"), which tells India's infrastructure story through the dreams of its children and the contractors, customers and operators who build the nation every day - renewing Volvo CE's call to every builder of India to come together and build tomorrow, today.

Speaking at the event, Dimitrov Krishnan, Managing Director, Volvo Construction Equipment India, said: "India's mining sector is operating at a scale and intensity like never before, and it demands equipment that cannot just perform reliably in the toughest and most demanding conditions, but also are fuel efficient and responsive to operators. With the EC650, we're not just adding a machine to our mining line-up - we're giving India's mining operators a partner they can rely on for every shift. That's the kind of dependability the country's growth story needs, and that's what we intend to deliver as India moves forward on its journey toward a stronger, more sustainable Viksit Bharat."

Reaffirming its long-term commitment to India, earlier, Volvo CE had announced investing in its Technology Centre in Bengaluru, which will drive R & D, localisation, and product innovation for India and the global markets.

About Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is a leading international company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of construction equipment. Driven by passion, curiosity, and our overarching purpose to build the world we want to live in, we have earned a trusted position as a leader in the industry.

Beyond offering a diverse product range, we provide efficient global service and a suite of modern customer solutions. With a heritage spanning over decades, Volvo CE is recognized for its unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior quality. Central to our vision is a commitment to a more sustainable future in the construction equipment industry. We lead with cutting-edge technologies and innovative machines, emphasizing heightened productivity, efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and a safer work environment.

Volvo CE India products are supported by a nationwide dealer network, ensuring round-the-clock spares and support. Our dedicated aftermarket teams offer advice on various Volvo services to help maximize returns on investment. Backed by a team of professionals, a comprehensive product range, a global network, and a steadfast commitment to a greener future, we are positioned to empower our customers to Build a Better Tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.volvoce.com.

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