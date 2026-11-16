VVIP Infratech Ltd reports robust H1 FY27 results; Order Book swells to RS 988 crore

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16: VVIP Infratech Limited is a Public Utility Infrastructure EPC contractor with over two decades of experience in executing water, wastewater, electrification and civil infrastructure projects, with a growing real estate development business, has announced its results for the first six months of the financial year 2027 ended on September 30, 2026.

Standalone Performance (Infrastructure Business)

VVIP Infratech operates largely across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, Haryana, and adjoining northern markets, with a strong track record in sewage treatment plants (STPs), sewerage networks, water supply Infrastructure Projects and electrical distribution projects. The standalone financials represent VVIP's core infrastructure EPC operations, covering STPs, sewerage networks, water supply projects, electrical distribution and allied civil works.

Standalone

On a standalone basis, revenue for H1 FY27 stood at ₹167 crore, up 28.6% from ₹129.9 crore in H1 FY26 and up 27.8% from ₹130.7 crore in H2 FY26, against ₹260.6 crore for the full year FY26. EBITDA rose 10.1% YoY to ₹23.9 crore from ₹21.7 crore, and 56.2% half on half from ₹15.3 crore, compared with ₹37.0 crore for FY26.

The standalone EBITDA margin was 14.3%, which is 240 bps lower than 16.7% in H1 FY26 but 260 bps higher than 11.7% in H2 FY26, and compares with 14.19% for FY26. Profit after tax was ₹15 crore, up 9.7% from ₹13.7 crore a year earlier and up 66.8% from ₹9 crore in H2 FY26, against ₹22.7 crore for the full year FY26.

Consolidated Performance (Infrastructure + Real Estate)

On a consolidated basis, revenue for H1 FY27 rose 36.2% YoY to ₹263.2 crore from ₹193.2 crore, and 71.8% half on half from ₹153.3 crore in H2 FY26, compared with ₹346.5 crore for the full year FY26. EBITDA grew 20.0% YoY to ₹49.9 crore from ₹41.6 crore, and 50.3% from ₹33.2 crore in H2 FY26, against ₹74.8 crore for FY26.

The consolidated EBITDA margin was 19%, which is 250 bps lower than 21.5% in H1 FY26 and 270 bps lower than 21.7% in H2 FY26, and compares with 20.65% for FY26. Adjusted PAT was ₹30.8 crore, up 68.2% from ₹18.3 crore a year earlier and up 161.3% from ₹11.8 crore in H2 FY26. This is higher than the full-year FY26 figure of ₹30.1 crore.

Revenue

Despite challenging business environment, VVIP Infratech posted sharp growth in revenue for H1FY27. Backed by multiple large project wins, VVIP posted 28.6% Y-o-Y increase in standalone revenue while the growth over the immediately preceding half year (H2FY26) was 27.8%. Consolidated revenue, which included revenue from real estate subsidiary, jumped sharpy by 36.2% Y-o-Y, and 71.8% over H2 of FY26. Real estate contributed ₹ 96.2 Cr, 37% of consolidated revenue in H1FY27 against 33% in H1FY26

Profitability

The standalone EBITDA margin for H1FY27 was slightly better than 14% margin posted for FY26; and was up sharply by 260 basis points over EBITDA margins of H2FY26. Depreciation for H1 FY27 at ₹ 8.7 cr. increase was marginally up over H1 FY26 whereas the Finance cost for H1 FY 27 at ₹ 3.6 cr.; up by 17% Y-o-Y on account of higher working capital requirements for ongoing projects.

Higher operating costs during H1FY27 suppressed consolidated EBITDA margins for H1 FY27 to 19%. Depreciation and amortisation for H1 FY27 was ₹ 1.50 cr, compared to ₹ 1.11 cr. in H1 FY26. Finance cost for H1 FY27 increased to ₹ 3.8 cr. (vs. ₹ 3.3 cr in H1 FY26), reflecting slightly higher utilisation of working-capital lines and term facilities to support ongoing projects and land-related payments in the real estate business.

After adjusting for minority interest, consolidated Adjusted PAT (post minority interest) for H1 FY27 at ₹ 30.8 cr. was up by 68.2% Y-o-Y and up 161.3% sequentially.

Business & Operational Highlights

Robust Order Book and Pipeline: The Company continues to maintain a healthy order book across STP & sewerage, water supply and electrical distribution, providing multi-year revenue visibility. As of September 30, 2026, the infrastructure order book stood at approximately ₹ 988 crore across construction and O & M contracts.

During H1 FY27, the company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) the office of Executive Engineer, Ambala City PHED, Public Health Engineering Department for Construction of 60.00 MLD STP at Devi Nagar on SBR Technology. The project was worth ₹ 104 crore including Two Years for Capex and 11 Years of Operation & Maintenance contract.

Additionally, the company received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the Sewerage works in the proposed DSTP's at Mohammadpur Majri & Kanjhawala in the Union Territory of Delhi amounting to ₹ 198.50 crore. The duration of the project will be 24 months.

Earlier during the year, in May 2026, VVIP recently had received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Circle Office, Madhopur, Sigra, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural), Varanasi, for a project of aggregate contract value ₹ 80 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (Namami Gange Programme), on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis.

VVIP remains an active participant in tenders under central and state programmes such as Namami Gange, Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 2.0, RDSS Scheme of Electrical all of which are backed by long-term government spending on water and wastewater infrastructure.

Real Estate Business

Through its subsidiary VVIP Realtech Pvt Limited, the Company is developing residential projects under the VVIP brand:

VVIP Namah (Ghaziabad): a mid-income semi Luxury residential project located on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, with ~300 flats and strong sales traction.

VVIP Addresses (Greater Noida West): a mid-income luxury residential project in Greater Noida (West) with ~ 300 flats expanding the brand's presence in established micro markets.

Newly Launched Yamuna Expressway project: In February 2026, the project RERA Registration Certificate for Group Housing Project titled "VVIP-YAMUNA" situated at Sector 22D, Yamuna Expressway, Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The project comprises 484 residential units and 18 commercial shops

VVIP Namah: VVIP Namah has 6.22 lakh sq ft of saleable area, of which 89% has been sold, with flats booked worth ₹367.45 crore and ₹302 crore collected. Construction is about 95% complete and delivery is expected in 3 months.

VVIP Addresses GNW: VVIP Addresses in Greater Noida West has 8.55 lakh sq ft of saleable area, of which 56% has been sold, with flats booked worth ₹417.15 crore and ₹128 crore collected. Construction is in full swing, and structure work will be completed in 18 months.

VVIP Yamuna: VVIP Yamuna has 10.02 lakh sq ft of saleable area, of which 58% has been sold, with flats booked worth ₹428.71 crore and ₹113 crore collected. Launched in February 2026, the project crossed 50% sales and collected about ₹113 crore within six months, reflecting exceptional sales velocity.

Total (3 active projects): Across the three active projects, total saleable area is 24.79 lakh sq ft, with bookings of ₹1,213.31 crore and collections of ₹543 crore. Balance receivables of about ₹670 crore remain on sold inventory, and 47% of the area is still unsold and yet to be monetised.

Land Bank & Pipeline: Madhuban-Bapudham, which is yet to be launched, has about 11.0 lakh sq ft of saleable area and an estimated value of over ₹800 crore. It sits on a land bank of 17,385 sq m, is planned for launch within 3-4 months, and has an estimated project cost of about ₹550 crore. VVIP Namah Phase II, also not yet launched, has about 5.20 lakh sq ft of saleable area and an estimated value of about ₹450 crore. It sits on a land bank of 5,563 sq m, is planned for launch within 3-4 months, and has an estimated project cost of about ₹250 crore.

Revenue recognition from real estate remains milestone-based, with revenues and margins booked after achieving 25% physical and financial progress, leading to inherent lumpiness between periods.

Commenting on H1 FY 27 performance, Mr. Vaibhav Tyagi, Managing Director, , VVIP Infratech, said,

"H1 FY27 has been a strong half for VVIP Infratech. Consolidated revenue grew 36% year-on-year to ₹ 263 crore, and our adjusted PAT of ₹ 30.8 crore for these six months has already exceeded our profit for the whole of FY26. The infrastructure business grew revenue by 28.6%, and its EBITDA margin recovered by 260 basis points over the second half of last year as we executed on the orders we have been winning.

What I am most pleased with is where those orders are coming from. For over two decades, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been our home markets. This half, we won a ₹ 104 crore STP order from PHED Ambala in Haryana and a ₹ 198.5 crore sewerage order from the Delhi Jal Board, taking our clientele into two new geographies. Together with the ₹ 81 crore Bhadohi order under Namami Gange, these wins have lifted our order book to ₹ 988 crore, about 3.8 times our FY26 standalone revenue. We are building on this by bidding in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and selectively for larger tenders in the ₹ 300-500 crore range.

In real estate, possession has now been handed over in all 16 of our completed projects, covering over 62 lakh sq ft, with every unit sold. That delivery record is what buyers are responding to in our current projects: bookings across our three ongoing projects have reached ₹ 1,213 crore, with

₹ 543 crore already collected. VVIP Namah is about 95% complete and on track for delivery in the next 2-3 months, and VVIP Yamuna is 58% booked within months of its February 26 launch.

With Madhuban-Bapudham and Namah Phase II planned for launch in the next 3-4 months, and a growing O & M annuity base in infrastructure, we have good visibility for the rest of FY27. We remain focused on our goal of reaching ₹ 1,000 crore of consolidated revenue over the next 3-4 years."

FORWARD VIEW

Guidance: Management is guiding standalone (infrastructure EPC business) revenue growth of 50-55% for FY27, with standalone EBITDA margin of 14-16% and standalone PAT margin of 9-11%. Supported by the ~₹871 Cr (excl. O & M) effective order book providing 2 years of revenue visibility. Bid pipeline: selectively pursuing ₹300-500 Cr tenders alongside the ₹50-150 Cr cadence. FY27 catalysts: Namah delivery in 3 months (~₹100 Cr balance recognition); Addresses GNW crossing 25% construction triggers POCM on ₹417 Cr booked; Yamuna sales velocity continues; Madhuban-Bapudham launch in 3 months adds ~₹900+ Cr to topline visibility; Bhadohi LOA (₹81 Cr) into reported book; new wins under AMRUT 2.0 / RDSS / JJM cycles.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company, which are expressed in good faith. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact

CS Kanchan Aggarwal

CS cum Compliance Officer

VVIP Infratech Limited

+91 99900 60123

cs@vvipinfra.com

Mehul Mehta

CEO

Dissero Consulting

+91 98202 80325

Dissero_Clients@dissero.co.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)