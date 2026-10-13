Vygr PR Network Launches Eight Festive Season PR Packages for Brands Competing in India's Rs 60,000 Crore Ad Season

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Vygr Media has launched the Vygr Festive Special Packages, a set of eight festive season PR packages for founders, consumer brands, financial services firms and growth-stage companies. The packages are built for brands that want earned media coverage and stronger brand visibility while festive attention is at its peak.

The launch arrives in a season of record spending. Festive advertising in India is forecast to reach ₹60,000 crore to ₹62,000 crore in 2026, up 13 per cent to 17 per cent, according to sources. Budgets are growing, but not evenly, and festive marketing plans are being stretched across more channels than ever.

What the festive numbers show

Digital media is taking 67.8 per cent of festive ad spending. Ecommerce advertising alone is expected to rise 27 per cent to ₹30,091 crore, and brands are projected to raise quick commerce ad spending by 25 per cent to 35 per cent. Online festive sales could reach ₹1.50 lakh crore to ₹1.55 lakh crore, roughly 25 per cent to 29 per cent above last year.

Demand is not the problem. About 84 per cent of Indians plan to increase their budgets this festive season, and the season now stretches across roughly five months. The challenge is attention. Shoppers move between marketplaces, creators, social feeds and physical stores, and consideration starts weeks before the peak. Sources also show that shopping's biggest week lands ahead of Diwali, while finance's biggest week follows it. Lenders, wealth managers and insurers therefore work to a different calendar from retailers.

Why media coverage matters more than another ad

When every brand buys the same inventory, paid reach gets crowded and expensive. Earned media works differently. A story in a recognised publication gives a brand third-party credibility that a banner cannot borrow.

That matters more as shopping research shifts to AI tools. Data shows 38 per cent of Indian consumers plan to use AI tools to research products and gift ideas this season, up from 32 per cent in 2025. Reports state that four in five festive shoppers want AI shopping assistants to guide their purchases. These tools tend to draw on published, third-party sources, so credible coverage becomes part of what a shopper finds before buying. Industry commentary also points to consumers responding less to "more for less" offers and more to brands that make them feel something. That favours a well-told story over another discount.

What the packages include

Vygr offers eight festive packages, from ₹29,999 to ₹1,99,999 plus GST, and each one is built for a different stage and goal. The Top Trial Package (₹29,999) is the starting point for first announcements and early-stage founder visibility, while the Bharosa Package (₹49,999) helps startups build business credentials through coverage in business media. The Dhoom Package (₹74,999) suits national product launches, expansion news, and leadership announcements. The PR Boost Package (₹99,999) gives established brands the business news credibility that paid ads cannot supply.

The Serious Business Package (₹1,24,999) is designed for festive launches and consumer brand stories. For brands looking for PR packages with a TV interview in India, the TV Interview Package (₹1,49,999) is made for spokespeople who are ready for the camera and includes a TV Channel interview. The Funding Announcement Package (₹1,74,999) covers Series A and B fundraising, M & A and investor communication, with major startup publications as investor touchpoints. At the top of the range, the Big Boom PR Bonanza Package (₹1,99,999) is the enterprise tier, meant for companies that want to own a major market narrative.

Across the range, coverage spans major media outlets across Category A and niche media. Every package also carries wire and aggregator distribution, and every package reaches more than 50 news media handles. Select packages include publisher social tags, and the TV Interview Package adds a business TV interview on a known media channel.

Entry packages start at ₹29,999 plus GST, which positions them as affordable PR packages for startups that want to try their hand at PR without a long retainer. At the top end, the Funding Announcement Package puts top startup and investor publications in front of the audience that matters for a funding round or an M & A announcement.

Articles are drafted by journalists within the Vygr network rather than general content writers. Every campaign begins with company verification covering legitimacy, claims, and spokesperson. Any package can also be customised by industry, announcement, geography or audience, and larger requirements can move to a bespoke communication mandate with scope-led pricing.

According to Sonam Bhagat, Founder-CEO of Vygr Media, festive visibility works best when brands treat coverage as proof rather than promotion: a verified company, a clear story and a credible publication, delivered while consumers are still deciding.

About Vygr Media

Vygr Media Private Limited is an Indian media, public relations and brand communication company. It runs a news network, a PR network, and podcast production, helping startups and established brands build visibility through credible editorial coverage.

For more information, visit - www.vygrmedia.com | www.vygrnews.com

Email: businessteam@vygrnews.com | newsmakers@vygrnews.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)