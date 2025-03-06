WanderOn Launches Inaugural Podcast Scene Kyaa Hai?! with a Bold Tale of Adventure, Entrepreneurship, and Travel

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 6: WanderOn, India's fastest-growing experiential travel community, today launched the first episode of its highly anticipated podcast, Scene Kyaa Hai?!. The debut episode dives into the raw, inspiring journey of its CEO and co-founder, who swapped an engineering career at NIT to build WanderOn into travel brand.

This exciting new series offers unfiltered insights into building a travel startup, inspiring adventure, and exploring 2025's transformative trends. The debut episode delves into the inspiring journey of WanderOn's CEO and co-founder, who transitioned from an engineering career at NIT to build a travel brand.

The premiere episode, now live on YouTube, provides an intimate exploration of the triumphs and challenges that defined WanderOn's journey. Listeners gain insights into the founders' bold leap of faith, the obstacles and victories they navigated, and the transformative power of travel. As WanderOn's CEO emphasized, "This isn't just a podcast but it's a manifesto for the resilient innovator within us all. Here, we champion the resolve to turn challenges into opportunities, redefining adventure as the courage to discard conventional frameworks and forge your own path. Whether you're a seeker of uncharted horizons, a visionary crafting new possibilities, or an aspiring pioneer driven to redefine the ordinary, this is your rallying cry."

The podcast amplifies voices from WanderOn's thriving community of 25,000+ travelers, featuring stories like a Mumbai-based software engineer who quit her job after a life-altering Spiti Valley road trip and a 65-year-old solo traveler who summited the Chadar Trek. "Our travelers aren't just customers--they're the soul of this movement," said Govind Gaur , CEO & Founder WanderOn.

Forget postcard-perfect destinations. Adventure is what happens when you trade "someday" for "right now," and "what if" for "watch me." Tune in for stories that spark audacity, strategies for unstoppable hustle, and a global community rewriting life's script--one bold step at a time.The next episode will decode 2025's top travel trends, featuring Gen-Z to Boomer travel preferences, emerging job opportunities in the travel industry, insider hacks for budget and sustainable travel, and success stories of travelers-turned-entrepreneurs. Scene Kyaa Hai?! stands out with its candid storytelling, actionable insights, and focus on community-driven travel, making it a must-listen for aspiring entrepreneurs, travel enthusiasts, and anyone ready to embrace adventure.

New episodes will be released weekly on YouTube, with updates available on WanderOn's Instagram (@wander.on), and LinkedIn. Founded by NIT graduates in 2018, WanderOn redefines travel through curated road trips, experiential stays, and community-driven adventures, empowering travelers to #LeaveTheMapBehind.

About WanderOn

WanderOn is a travel startup founded by NIT alumni who swapped corporate careers for a mission to make meaningful, offbeat travel accessible. Specializing in group trips, road escapes, and experiential journeys, the brand has become a go-to for millennials and Gen Z seeking adventure with authenticity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)