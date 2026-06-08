Warriors Dream Series Announces Fight Night 17, Set to Showcase India's Top MMA Talent

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Warriors Dream Series (WDS) one of India's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) promotions, has announced its upcoming flagship event, WDS Fight Night 17, scheduled to take place on June 6th, 2026 at the Sports Complex, Mumbai University, Kalina. The 17th edition of the marquee MMA property will feature Ten bouts across Pro MMA and Amateur MMA divisions, spanning Light Heavyweight, Flyweight, Featherweight, Lightweight, Bantamweight, Catchweight, and Welterweight categories a stacked card designed to deliver non-stop action from the opening bell to the final horn.

Positioned as one of India's most anticipated MMA properties, the event will bring together professional MMA athletes, rising amateur fighters, and international competitors, reinforcing WDS's growing role in shaping India's combat sports ecosystem. Founded by former MMA fighter Sanjivan Padwal and Promoter Sudhanshu Srivastav WDS has hosted over 20 editions and more than 1,000 fights, has played a significant role in strengthening India's combat sports ecosystem and expanding the growth of MMA across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjivan Padwal, Founder, Warriors Dream Series, said "Warriors Dream Series was created with a vision to provide Indian fighters with a credible platform to compete at the highest level while inspiring the next generation of athletes. Over the years, we have witnessed tremendous growth in the sport, and Fight Night 17 will be another important milestone in our journey. We are committed to delivering a world-class experience for athletes, fans and partners while continuing to strengthen India's MMA ecosystem."

Sudhanshu Srivastav, Promoter, Warriors Dream Series, added "The popularity of mixed martial arts in India continues to rise, and Warriors Dream Series is proud to be contributing to that momentum. Fight Night 17 will bring together elite professional athletes and promising amateur talent on one platform, creating exciting opportunities for fans, sponsors and the sport as a whole. Our focus remains on building a sustainable, scalable and globally competitive MMA platform from India. In that direction, we are endeavouring to build a world-class MMA property from India often envisioned as the 'UFC of India' in terms of scale, structure and competitive standards."

Headlining the evening is a highly anticipated Welterweight (77.1 kg) Main Event clash between Kimson Tony and Ben Holdsworth, two seasoned competitors whose contrasting styles promise a tactical, hard-fought battle that could go the distance or end in devastating fashion.

The full card features Ten high-stakes bouts. In the Pro MMA division: Varun Sanyal vs. Karan Chauhan (Lightweight), Sangramsingh Godase vs. Sagar Dange (Flyweight), Raj Singh Baghel vs. R. Rajkumar (Featherweight), Thiaumunilal vs. A. Shabarish (Flyweight), Muhiddinov vs. Kesavan (Featherweight), and Ashok Bagde vs. Rohit Raina (Bantamweight). In the Amateur MMA division: Syed Imad Uddin vs. Gurjeet Chahal (Light Heavyweight), Suryansh Pathak vs. Nikhil Prajapati, and Chhimey Nurbu Bodh vs. Nikhil Thapa (both Flyweight).

Event Details

WDS Fight Night 17 will be conducted over two days:

June 5, 2026: Official weigh-ins

June 6, 2026: Main Fight Night event

Tickets available on:

BookMyShow: [Link]

District: [Link]

Sortmyscene : [ Link ]

The event is expected to host 1,000-1,500 spectators, featuring professional and amateur MMA bouts under the supervision of the Mixed Martial Arts Sports Federation of India (MMASFI).

About Warriors Dream Series

Warrior's Dream Series (WDS) is among India's most leading Mixed Martial Arts promotions. Through its flagship properties, Fight Night and Rising Stars, WDS has established a credible platform for both emerging and established athletes to compete and advance their professional careers.

With more than 20 successful editions and over 1,000 professional and amateur bouts hosted, WDS has played a significant role in strengthening India's combat sports ecosystem and expanding the reach of MMA across the country.

Driven by a commitment to athlete development, world-class event production, and fan engagement, Warrior's Dream Series continues to build pathways for Indian fighters while elevating the sport's profile on the national stage.

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