Water Digest World Water Awards Marks 20th Year of Honouring Excellence Across the Water Sector

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 25: The 20th Edition of the Water Digest World Water Awards was held successfully, bringing together policymakers, global institutions, industry pioneers, and grassroots changemakers for an evening dedicated to dialogue, recognition, and impact.

The evening marked a celebration of the platform's 20-year legacy in recognising innovation, sustainability, and leadership in water management across sectors.

The awards were preceded by a special session titled "Roots to Resilience: Women and Water," a joint initiative between UNESCO and UNEP, with Water Digest as co-organiser. The session featured an impassioned address on the sacred traditions surrounding water in India, highlighting how women have long been their custodians and continue to uphold them today by Dr. Kunwarani Ritu Singh, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Founder of Delhi Public Schools in Jammu, Nagbani, Katra, and Leh.

Distinguished Leadership and Global Participation

The awards evening was graced by Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, as Chief Guest, along with Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shaktias the Guest of Honour. The distinguished gathering also included Shri Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, National Water Mission, and Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist, Natural Sciences, UNESCO.

The event was led by Ms. Anupama Madhok Sud,Director and Editor, along with Shri Umesh Kumar Sharma, Director, Water Digest.

Opening Addresses and Thought Leadership

The inaugural segment commenced with a Welcome Address by Ms. Anupama Madhok Sud, who took the gathering on a reflective journey through two decades of Water Digest, twenty years of unwavering commitment to disseminating water knowledge and shaping the conversation around one of humanity's most pressing challenges.

Shri A. B. Pandya, Editor-in-Chief, Water Digest, delivered the Opening Address, highlighting the remarkable technological innovations being recognised at this year's awards. He underlined how each of these breakthroughs holds the potential to fundamentally transform water management and deliver far-reaching benefits to society at large.

A Global Perspective - Dr. Benno Boer, UNESCO

In his Special Address, Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist and Chief of Section - Natural Sciences, UNESCO opened with a fundamental truth: that water is not a commodity or a convenience, but an absolute condition of human existence. He noted with encouragement that human ingenuity has already yielded remarkable improvements in water management.

He warmly congratulated Water Digest on their long-term and steadfast contribution to the water sector, and commended all the awardees of the evening.

Policy Vision and National Priorities - Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti

The Inaugural Address was delivered by Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Government of India, who congratulated Water Digest for creating a platform that meaningfully recognises innovation and leadership in the water sector, and extended his warm felicitations to all winners.

Situating his address within the broader national vision, Shri Choudhary affirmed that as India marches towards Viksit Bharat 2047, water security has assumed national importance. He spoke at length about the integration of technology, which ensures adherence to standards, enables corrective action in real time, and brings transparency and accountability to water governance.

He concluded on a note of confidence: with continued innovation, strong governance, and collective effort, India will emerge as a global leader in sustainable water management

A Call to Water Action - Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti

Shri C. R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, opened his Ministerial Address by congratulating every Water Warrior in the room, observing that the level of awareness around water conservation visible in India today is a testament to the growing momentum of the Jal Sanchay movement.

Shri Patil noted that while the country receives abundant rainfall, its storage capacity falls far short of meeting demand. As a result, India has come to rely heavily on groundwater to compensate for the shortfall, steadily depleting its levels and quality. The imperative, he stated, is to avoid drawing from the ground, and to replenish it.

He called upon every individual to act and become an inspiration for those around them. The responsibility to act, he said, is one that history will judge: if this generation fails to rise to the challenge, future generations will not forgive the neglect.

He reserved heartfelt words of gratitude for Ms. Anupama Madhok Sud, acknowledging that her work with Water Digest has played a quiet but powerful role in shaping the nation's water consciousness.

Recognising Water Warriors Leading Change

The Water Digest World Water Awards 2025-26 celebrated a distinguished group of Water Warriorswhose contributions continue to shape the future of water management. The 20th edition brought together a diverse spectrum of participants, including public sector institutions, private enterprises, non-governmental organisations, research bodies, and individuals working across the water ecosystem.

The platform celebrated achievements and reinforced a forward-looking vision where policy, technology, and community participation come together to address emerging water challenges.

Ensuring Credibility: The Jury

The credibility and integrity of the awards are anchored in a distinguished jury panel comprising eminent experts from across the water, environment, policy, and research domains.

The jury for the 20th edition included Shri A. B. Pandya, Editor-in-Chief, Water Digest; Mr. Anshuman, Director - Water Resources, TERI; Shri R. S. Tyagi, Chief Technical Officer, NDMC; Dr. Neha Midha, National Programme Officer (Natural Sciences), UNESCO New Delhi Office; Dr. Naman Gupta State Project Manager, UNDP India; Er. A. K. Gupta, Additional Director, RCUES Lucknow; Dr. Ram Boojh, Environmental Expert and Mr. Mohd. Najeeb Ahsan, Sr. Communication Manager, NMCG.

Bringing together deep expertise and diverse perspectives, the jury followed a rigorous evaluation process to identify initiatives and leaders driving meaningful impact in the water sector.

Partnerships Powering the Platform

The 20th edition of the Water Digest World Water Awards was supported by leading institutions including the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India; NITI Aayog; UNESCO; National Mission for Clean Ganga; and Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority.

The organisers also acknowledge the valuable support of partners ANDRITZ, Daiki Axis India, KkerdosCreators, PlugIn and Vermillion Communications.

Adding vibrancy to the evening, Ms. Shruti Seth hosted the ceremony, bringing energy, elegance, and seamless flow to the event.

https://www.linkedin.com/company/water-digest/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)