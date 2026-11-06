WazirX Celebrates Diwali with 50% off Futures Trading Fees in The Big Futures Fest

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Crypto exchange WazirX has introduced The Big Futures Fest for Diwali. Available from November 1-15, 2026, The Big Futures Fest offers the lowest Futures trading fees among crypto exchanges in India across every Futures pair in INR and USDT markets.

With The Big Futures Fest, WazirX is slashing its already industry-lowest Futures trading fees by another 50%, bringing maker fees to just 0.01% and taker fees to just 0.02% across all Futures pairs in INR and USDT markets. The offer is open to all registered WazirX users who have completed mandatory KYC, identity verification and bank account verification requirements.

Users can access the offer by logging in to their verified WazirX account, navigating to the Futures section and choosing an available trading pair.

"Diwali is a time of celebration, and The Big Futures Fest is our festive offering to the WazirX community. We have the lowest trading fees in Futures in the industry, and we are offering further discounts on the same. We also encourage users to understand the products they trade, and plan their positions carefully," said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

WazirX Futures provides access to markets spanning Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as Gold, Silver, Brent Crude, Tesla and Nvidia through its Global Markets offering. The platform also offers WazirX AI to assist users with questions about crypto Futures and navigation of the trading interface. Take Profit and Stop Loss features help users plan exits, while INR-margined Futures allow users to settle profits and losses in INR.

Participation is subject to campaign terms, WazirX's Terms of Use and applicable Futures trading terms.

About WazirX

WazirX is a leading Indian cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018, offering INR-based access to crypto through spot and perpetual futures markets. Users can buy and sell crypto in spot markets and trade INR-settled perpetual futures with features such as leverage, stop-loss and take-profit orders. WazirX has partnered with BitGo and integrated Fireblocks' technology to strengthen digital asset security. WazirX supports INR deposits and withdrawals through verified bank accounts and is available on web, Android and iOS. The platform is registered as a Reporting Entity with the Financial Intelligence Unit, India (FIU-IND) and follows KYC and AML processes.

For more information about WazirX, please visit: wazirx.com

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