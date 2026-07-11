Webyne Announces 10 MW Tier III Data Center Capacity Across Delhi-NCR, Targets 100 MW Expansion

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], July 11: Webyne Data Centre Pvt. Ltd. has announced that it has established 10 MW of Tier III data center capacity across multiple facilities in the Delhi-NCR region, strengthening its infrastructure to support AI, GPU cloud, enterprise cloud, and high-performance computing workloads.

The company currently owns and operates 1 MW of this infrastructure, while the remaining capacity is delivered through strategically located Tier III data center facilities. Webyne is also expanding its footprint, with additional infrastructure expected to become operational within the next 6-8 months.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Webyne aims to scale its total data center capacity to 100 MW within the next 12 months, combining owned infrastructure with strategic expansion across multiple Tier III facilities.

The demand for AI-ready infrastructure is accelerating rapidly. Our focus is on building a resilient, high-performance cloud platform that enables enterprises, startups, and AI innovators to scale with confidence," said a Webyne spokesperson.

The expansion supports Webyne's growing portfolio of GPU cloud, dedicated servers, enterprise cloud, storage, networking, and AI infrastructure services, reinforcing the company's commitment to becoming one of India's leading cloud infrastructure providers.

About Webyne Data Centre Pvt. Ltd.

Webyne is a technology infrastructure company focused on delivering reliable, scalable, and secure data center, cloud, and AI infrastructure solutions to businesses across India. With a growing footprint across Delhi-NCR and a service portfolio spanning GPU cloud, dedicated servers, enterprise cloud, storage, networking, and AI infrastructure, Webyne is committed to enabling enterprises, startups, and AI innovators to build and scale with confidence.

For more information about Webyne's infrastructure offerings, please contact the Webyne communications team.

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