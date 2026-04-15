Wellington College International Pune Awarded IGBC Platinum Rating for Green Schools

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Wellington College International Pune has been awarded the prestigiousIGBC Platinum Rating under the New Schools Category, recognising the school's commitment to sustainability, wellbeing, and responsible education. This certification places the school among a select group of institutions meeting the highest standards of green design and environmental stewardship.

For parents, this milestone represents far more than an environmental accolade; it reflects a campus thoughtfully designed to support children's health, safety, and learning. Classrooms benefit from abundant natural daylight, superior air quality, and fresh air ventilation, creating calm, comfortable spaces where pupils can focus, learn, and thrive. The school's emphasis oneco-friendly materials ensures a healthier everyday experience for students.

Mr. Anuj Aggarwal, Co-Founder Wellington College India shares his thoughts, "This achievement reflects our strong commitment to creating a sustainable and future-focused learning environment where pupils can truly thrive. We aspire to inspire young people to lead with awareness, purpose, and a deep sense of responsibility for the world around them."

Water conservation and energy efficiency are embedded across the campus, with rainwater harvesting systems, on-site wastewater treatment and water-efficient fixtures. These measures not only reduce environmental impact but also provide pupils with daily, real-world exposure to sustainability in action,helping them grow into environmentally responsible global citizens.

The campus has been designed with inclusivity and wellbeing at its core, featuring universal access, age-appropriate furniture, safe play areas, and extensive sports facilities that support both physical development and emotional wellbeing. Healthy food practices, safe drinking water, and strong hygiene standards further reinforce the school's holistic approach to pupil care.

Through green clubs, environmental initiatives, and hands-on learning opportunities, sustainability becomes part of everyday school life, empowering pupils to understand, value, and protect the world around them.

This IGBC Platinum Rating is a proud testament to Wellington College International Pune's promise to provide a future-ready education, one that nurtures minds, protects well-being, and cares deeply for the planet.

For more information about WCI Pune, reach out to;

+91 83500 90909

www.pune.wellingtoncollege.in

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