VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Under chandeliers, white floral arrangements and a softly lit buffet, the new catering venture NM Foods by Tanya made its case for a different kind of Indian celebration. It is led by Nita Mehta, one of India's best-known cookbook authors & celebrated Chef, and Tanya Mehta.

For decades, Nita Mehta's recipes have been a trusted fixture in Indian kitchens. NM Foods by Tanya takes that same culinary authority from the cookbook to the celebration table. Tanya brings a modern approach to how food is presented, styled and experienced, while the kitchen stays rooted in Nita's tested flavours.

"Every dish carries the trust our family has built over generations," says Nita Mehta.

"Today's hosts want food that looks as good as it tastes. We pair classic recipes with a contemporary setup," adds Tanya Mehta.

What guests can expect

- Menus built on Nita Mehta's signature recipes

- Live counters with chefs in whites, and gilded chafing-dish buffets

- Styled decor: florals, warm lighting and a lit buffet backdrop

- Services for weddings, social events and corporate occasions

NM Foods by Tanya is part of the wider Nita Mehta Foods family, the premium Indian kitchen spices & staples brand built on Nita Mehta's culinary legacy.

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