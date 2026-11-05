Why Leading Brands Are Eager to Be Part of World of Sleep in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: World of Sleep is set to open from 5 to 7 March 2027 at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad as India's first major consumer exhibition dedicated entirely to sleep, drawing strong interest from brands across mattresses, bedding, sleep technology, furniture and wellness. Organised by Texzone Information Services Pvt. Ltd., the group behind HGH India, is bringing World of Sleep: India's First Curated Consumer Exhibition dedicated to enhancing sleep quality and will bring together consumers who are eager to explore solutions across:

* Sleep Wellness (Sleep diagnostics, Wellness Centres, Sleep Tourism, Hotels & Spa, & more)

* Sleep Environment (Home Automation, Air conditioners, Air purifiers, Fragrances, Lighting, Bedroom interiors & more)

* Sleep Essentials (Mattresses, Pillows, Comforters, Bed sheets, Sleep wear & more)

* Sleep Furniture (Bedroom furniture, Recliners, Sofa-cum-beds, Bedroom seating, Junior Beds & more).

* Sleep Technology (Sleep gadgets, Sleeping pods, Sleep monitoring tools, Sleep apps & more.)

* Sleep Wisdom (Books, Videos, Sleep Coaches, Sleep institutions & more)

Arun Roongta, Managing Director of World of Sleep, said, "Sleep affects how we feel, think, recover and function every day, but people often approach it through isolated choices. World of Sleep brings together all elements in one place, helping visitors understand their individual needs and experience practical solutions across comfort, environment, technology and wellness. With Hyderabad's strong health, technology and innovation ecosystem, the city becomes an ideal choice for the first edition."

For participating brands, the exhibition offers direct access to a concentrated audience that has already chosen to engage with sleep as a priority. Companies can demonstrate products side by side, allow visitors to compare materials and technologies, and explain how their solutions fit into a complete sleep ecosystem, generating clearer conversations and stronger recall than fragmented retail channels or general trade shows. Early presence at the inaugural edition also associates a brand with the growing national focus on sleep as a foundation of health and productivity, at a time when large numbers of urban Indians report getting less than six hours of uninterrupted rest and poor sleep is widely recognised as a global health concern.

The structure of the exhibition supports deeper engagement. Visitors move through connected areas covering sleep essentials, sleep technology, sleep furniture, sleep environment, sleep wellness and sleep wisdom, enabling brands to show how their offerings work within a larger system and to interact with experts, doctors, architects, designers and researchers who are also present. This combination of hands-on experience, expert context and consumer interaction creates more meaningful connections and positions a company among the names that come to mind when people begin looking for better sleep solutions. For brands seeking to strengthen their positing around evolving sleep economy or presence in South India, Hyderabad's mix of health-conscious residents and technology professionals provides a practical and relevant setting.

Organised by a group with established experience in exhibitions and supported by the Indian Sleep Products Federation, World of Sleep carries institutional credibility that helps participating brands stand out to media, trade partners and serious consumers. With limited space and rising interest, early partnerships will play an important role in defining and evolving this ecosystem - not merely through presence, but through thought leadership, consumer engagement with the advantage of being identified early with India's first dedicated sleep platform.

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