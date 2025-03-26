Why Tally Users Are Preferring hisabkitab?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 26: For years, Tally has been the default choice for accounting software in India. It's familiar and reliable, and most accountants learned their basics on Tally. But just because something has been around forever doesn't mean it's still the best option. The way businesses operate today is vastly different from a decade ago. Speed, accessibility, and efficiency have become essential. Businesses need financial data in real-time, available at their fingertips--not locked away in a single system. That's exactly why more and more Tally users are switching to hisabkitab--not because Tally is bad, but because hisabkitab is built for the way businesses run today.

Tally Worked, But Businesses Have Outgrown It

Tally was one of the first software solutions that helped Indian businesses move beyond pen-and-paper accounting. But in today's digital-first world, sticking to an outdated system can slow businesses down. Businesses now expect anytime, anywhere access to accounts, real-time reports and invoicing that don't require manual effort, collaboration across multiple devices and teams, and a user-friendly system that doesn't require extensive training. Unfortunately, Tally wasn't designed for this. But hisabkitab is.

Why Businesses Are Moving from Tally to hisabkitab

Tally users know the frustration of being restricted to a single system. If you're away from the office, you can't access it. If your accountant needs to check something, they must physically be at the system. With hisabkitab, this problem disappears. Your data is 100% cloud-based, accessible from anywhere, on any device. There's no need for USB transfers or remote desktop setups--just log in. Multiple users can work at the same time without file duplication or confusion. Business doesn't stop just because you're not at your desk--so why should your accounting?

Manual backups are another hassle with Tally. If you forget to back up your files, a system crash means losing months of financial data. If your laptop is stolen or damaged, everything is gone unless you have an external backup. With hisabkitab, this is never a concern. Automatic cloud backups ensure your data is always safe. There's no need for external hard drives, manual saves, or extra software. Even if your computer crashes, your accounts remain untouched, ensuring your financial records are protected 24/7.

Tally is not easy to install, update, or maintain. The setup process requires manual installation, and updates have to be downloaded and applied manually. If something goes wrong, IT support is required to fix it. With hisabkitab, the process is effortless. There's no installation needed, just sign in and start using it. Automatic updates ensure you always have the latest version without needing to manually download patches. It works seamlessly on mobile, tablet, and desktop, eliminating the need for technical troubleshooting.

Accounting That Saves Time and Effort

Tally still requires manual data entry for most tasks. Transactions must be entered manually, invoices must be created individually, and expenses and payments have to be tracked manually. This means hours of wasted time. With hisabkitab, things happen automatically. Invoices, including E-invoices, are auto-generated and sent instantly via Auto WhatsApp. Expenses are tracked in real-time without manual input, and Auto payment reminders are sent to clients without the need for follow-ups. This automation allows businesses to focus on growth instead of spending hours on repetitive accounting tasks.

Effortless Payment Management: Chasing clients for payments can be frustrating, but hisabkitab speeds things up with QR code invoicing for instant UPI payments and Auto payment reminders to nudge clients without awkward follow-ups. Plus, with Auto

WhatsApp, you can send invoices and reminders directly to clients' phones, ensuring faster payments and better cash flow with minimal effort.

E-way Bills & E-invoices Included: Many accounting tools charge extra for essential services like E-way bills and E-invoices, but hisabkitab includes unlimited access to both at no additional cost. Generate E-way bills for seamless transportation compliance and E-invoices for accurate, government-compliant documentation--all within a single platform, with no hidden fees or extra work.

Simple Pricing, No Hidden Costs

Tally's pricing can be a big investment. Based on updates from Tally Solutions (as of early 2024, with no major changes by March 17, 2025), TallyPrime Silver (Single User) costs Rs26,550 and Gold (Multi-User) costs Rs79,650 after 18% GST. hisabkitab offers a simpler, more affordable option, with 18% GST included.

TallyPrime starts at Rs26,550 (one-time), while hisabkitab's Web + Mobile Plan is

Rs3,539/year and Mobile-Only is Rs1,179/year after 18% GST--both include E-way bills, E-invoices, Auto payment reminders, and Auto WhatsApp at no extra cost. Note: Tally pricing is verified as of early 2024; check tallysolutions.com for the latest.

Mobile Accessibility

In today's fast-paced environment, having mobile access to accounting data is crucial. hisabkitab excels with dedicated mobile apps, boasting a 4.5+ rating on the Google Play Store and availability on the Apple App Store. Whether you're generating E-invoices, sending Auto WhatsApp reminders, or creating E-way bills, you can manage finances on the go, enhancing flexibility and responsiveness--something Tally's desktop-centric design can't match.

Trusted by Diverse Industries

hisabkitab has earned the trust of thousands of businesses across industries like retail, IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, freelancing, and wholesale. This widespread adoption highlights its versatility and effectiveness in meeting diverse accounting needs.

Why hisabkitab is the Future of Accounting

Tally users are moving to hisabkitab because it offers everything businesses need today. The cloud-based system ensures data is accessible anywhere, real-time tracking provides up-to-date financial insights, and the user-friendly interface requires no special training. Features like E-way bills, E-invoices, Auto payment reminders, and Auto

WhatsApp streamline operations, while its scalable, cost-effective design grows with businesses without breaking the bank. hisabkitab isn't just an alternative to Tally--it's the future of accounting.

Is It Time for You to Switch?

If you're still using Tally, ask yourself: Do you want access to your accounts from anywhere? Do you want a secure, hassle-free accounting experience with automatic E- invoices and E-way bills? Do you want real-time insights and Auto WhatsApp reminders instead of waiting for reports? If the answer is yes, it's time to move to hisabkitab. Join thousands of businesses that have embraced a more efficient, user-friendly, and cost- effective accounting solution. Experience the future of accounting with hisabkitab today.

