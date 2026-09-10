Wibmo, a PayU Company, Wins at the Global Fintech Awards 2026

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Wibmo, a PayU company and full-stack PayTech provider, has won the Best Digital Banking Security Practices sub-category under Excellence in Banking Tech at the Global Fintech Awards 2026.

Wibmo emerged as the winner following a rigorous evaluation process and strong competition. The recognition was presented for Wibmo Intelligent Authentication Suite with Risk-Based Authentication (RBA) Step-Up Authentication, acknowledging its contribution to advancing digital banking security and enabling trusted payment experiences.

Wibmo IAS is an integrated authentication suite that encompasses RBA. The capability enables banks to apply step-up authentication when risk indicators require stronger verification, while allowing trusted transactions to proceed with minimal friction.

As digital banking continues to evolve, financial institutions are navigating increasingly complex security requirements, changing customer expectations, and a growing need for real-time protection. Wibmo IAS with RBA-based Step-Up Authentication is designed to help institutions address these priorities through intelligent authentication and risk-aware decision-making across digital payment journeys.

The recognition highlights Wibmo's continued focus on helping banks, fintechs and financial institutions strengthen security while maintaining convenience and ease of use for cardholders and end users. By combining authentication and real-time risk assessment within an integrated suite, Wibmo helps client partners build secure, seamless and adaptable digital payment experiences.

Commenting on the recognition, Shailesh Paul, Chief Executive Officer, Wibmo, said, "This recognition at the Global Fintech Awards 2026 underscores the immediate case for strong risk intelligence in authentication. Wibmo's RBA-based Step-Up Authentication helps banks strengthen digital payment security through risk-aware authentication by stepping up transaction authentication when needed and in real-time. Security is central to building trust in our evolving payments landscape, and this achievement reflects the dedication of our teams, the confidence of banks and our commitment to advancing innovation across digital payments."

The recognition reinforces Wibmo's position as a trusted technology partner for institutions seeking to strengthen payment security, improve customer experiences, and support the continued growth of digital banking.

About Wibmo

Wibmo, a PayU company, operates across entities in India, the US, and Indonesia. As a global full-stack PayTech company and an industry leader in payment security and digital payments in emerging markets, Wibmo stands out for its innovation and impact.

In addition to being India's largest authentication service provider in one of the leading digital payment markets globally, Wibmo offers comprehensive fraud and risk management solutions, digital financial services, prepaid solutions, and a broad range of merchant-acquiring services.

For more information, visit wibmo.com.

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